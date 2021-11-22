Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global oxygen concentrators market is expected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2020 to $2.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The change in growth trend of the oxygen concentrators market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The oxygen concentrators market is expected to reach $2.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The oxygen concentrators market consists of sales of oxygen concentrators devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refers to medical devices used for supplying oxygen to patients suffering from respiratory diseases. The oxygen concentrator separates nitrogen and oxygen from the air in the environment and provides pure oxygen to the patient. There is no need for constant refilling for an oxygen concentrator as it draws oxygen from the surrounding air.

The oxygen concentrators market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the oxygen concentrators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nidek Medical, Inogen, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, CAIRE Inc., Precision Medical Inc., ResMed, Linde, Longfian Scitech, and OxyGo.

The global oxygen concentrators market is segmented –

1) By Type: Portable, Stationary

2) By Technology: Pulse Dose, Continuous Flow, Others

3) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lung Cancer, Pneumonia, Others

4) By End User: Hospitals, Home Care, Others

The oxygen concentrators market report describes and explains the global oxygen concentrators market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The oxygen concentrators report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global oxygen concentrators market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global oxygen concentrators market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Executive Summary Report Structure Oxygen Concentrators Market Characteristics Oxygen Concentrators Market Product Analysis Oxygen Concentrators Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oxygen Concentrators Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

