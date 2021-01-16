Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Growth Analysis, Forecasts to 2027 : Johnson & Johnson Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market provides research is an intelligence with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information.The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors.While creating global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs market research report, market research team gets a stock of company’s global competitors, and analyzes their products, services, brand, as well as the consumer base, to determine how the brand measures up against competitors. Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs market Business strategies, key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail.Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market

Global over the counter (OTC) drugs market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Adoption of OTC drugs by many pharmaceutical companies and usage by general people over prescription drugs brings a great opportunity to the market growth.

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market, by Type

Analgesics

Cold, Cough & Flu Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Ophthalmic Products

Dermatology Products

Others

Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market, by Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Market Drivers

Favorable regulatory policies and conditions for approval of OTC drugs will boost the market growth in the forecast period

Increasing geriatric population which is highly susceptible to several diseases such as joint pain is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Affordable cost associated with OTC drugs is a major driver of market growth

Increasing patent expirations of many drugs resulting in use as OTC drugs drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of health and OTC products awareness in rural areas is an obstruction to the market growth

Incorrect diagnosis results in inappropriate use of OTC drugs acting as restrain to the market growth

Competition amongst the existing players is another factor restricting this market growth

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

By leveraging the use of smart strategies and formats, the report helps businesses gain more conversions.

