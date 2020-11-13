Global Ovarian Cancer Drug Market To Perceive Biggest Trend And Opportunity With Key Players Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Syndax, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc
Global ovarian cancer drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 5.6 Billion by 2026 substantial CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising incidence of ovarian cancer, growing geriatric population and robust drug pipeline for treating ovarian cancer are the key factors for enhancing the market growth.
Global Ovarian Cancer Drug market research report is organized by collecting market research data from different corners of the globe with an experienced team of language resources. As market research reports are gaining immense importance in this swiftly transforming market place, Ovarian Cancer Drug market report has been created in a way that is anticipated. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest market research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry. It all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the ovarian cancer market are Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Syndax, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Exelixis, Inc., DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, TESARO, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and among others.
Market Drivers
- Increase in prevalence rate of ovarian cancer worldwide
- Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market
- Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving ovarian cancer therapeutics market
Market Restraints
- High cost involved in the treatment
- Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market
- Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about ovarian treatment
Segmentation: Global Ovarian Cancer Drug Market
Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Type
Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
Germ Cell Ovarian Tumor
Sex Cord Stromal Tomours
Borderline Ovarian Tumour
Others
Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Drug Type
Alkylating Agents
Mitotic Inhibitors
Carboplatin
Cisplatin
Docetaxel
Paclitaxel
Vegfr Inhibitor
Parp Inhibitors
Niraparib
Rucaparib
Bevacizumab
Olaparib
Doxorubicin Hcl Liposome Injection
Others
Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Treatment
Medication
Chemotherapy
Radiation Therapy
Hormone Therapy
Surgery
Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Route Of Administration
Oral
Injectable
Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
