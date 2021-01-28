Global Outpatient Screening Services Market will grow to US$ 17,091.65 Mn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period – says Absolute Markets Insights

Big data analytics solutions are rapidly being embraced by healthcare service providers to create useful insights to provide quality care, according to industry developments in outpatient care centers. This technology provides methods for analyzing broad data sets to produce important information relevant to the medical history and preferences of patients. It creates insights to simplify and streamline practices, increase patient satisfaction levels, and provide patients with quality treatment.

The number of outpatient centers are increasing at a rapid rate due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Outpatient facilities are being preferred by the general population for performing various diagnosis and test related to Covid-19.

In order to make room for more beds and specialty services, some health systems have started developments of new outpatient care facilities. However a significant number of providers have already paved their acute operations to create outpatient networks closer to where individuals live and shop, reacting to customers who need more convenient, affordable services as they bear more out-of-pocket costs.

Many major health systems continue to see their admissions to inpatients decline and their outpatient visits rise. Patient demand and clinical and technical advancements, such as minimally invasive surgical procedures and advanced anesthesia methods, are driving some of this transition, minimizing risks and allowing patients to return home earlier.

The demand for outpatient screening services has increased in the Asia Pacific region, many new hospitals are relocating their outpatient facilities as these facilities are generating more revenues. The demand for outpatient screening centers has rapidly increased in countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan due to growing number of covid-19 cases and increasing burden on healthcare facilities.

The major players operating in the outpatient screening services market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, ASAN MEDICAL CENTER, BayCare, CAMC Health System, Inc., Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Hinduja IVF Centre, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and other market participants.

