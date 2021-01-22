Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Market to witness growth of 6.8% CAGR till 2027

Infrastructural development has been the most important aspect of government bodies over the recent past. These infrastructural developments include construction and repair of highways, roads, and public utilities amongst others. The noise created due to the construction activities and traffic in roads has emerged as an essential cause of concern for the people dwelling in the vicinity. Government bodies globally are investing towards establishment of noise barriers around the premises of these construction facilities to ensure a noise-free environment for it citizens, thereby boosting the growth of outdoor noise barriers market. For instance, The New South Wales (NSW) Government in Australia has initiated the installation of sound barriers near a busy section of Alfords Point Road to aid in reducing the noise disturbance for the residents in the area. Similarly, the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), a constituent laboratory of Central Road Research Institute, recommended the adoption of high frequency noise barriers for the on-going road construction activity in New Delhi, India. Thus, rapid urbanization coupled with increase in construction activities is estimated to expedite the market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, global outdoor noise barriers market was valued at US$ 600.43 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1079.14 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of outdoor noise barriers market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Outdoor Noise Barriers Market:

By Product Type Outdoor Sound Blanket Sound Barrier Wall system Others

By Material Steel/ Stainless Steel Galvanized aluminium Concrete Wood Others

By End User Building and Construction Residential Commercial Industrial Airports Railways Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

