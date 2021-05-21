Global Outdoor LED Display Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2027

Outdoor LED is commonly called as outdoor light-emitting diode which is type of electric and electronic products like billboards, mobile LED display, Perimeter Boards, Video Walls, and Others. Outdoor LED displays are utilized to display computer programmed text and images which can easily updated through suitable software.

Rise in number of sports and live music concerts is expected to boost the growth of global outdoor LED display market. Furthermore, rise in demand for better resolution and affordable solution will have the positive impact on global outdoor LED display market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for wireless data connections for billboards is expected fuel the growth of global outdoor LED market.

However, a high capital investment for fixed installation is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global outdoor LED display market. Also, increase in adoption of displays and online advertising methods will affect the global outdoor LED display market growth.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Lighthouse Technologies Ltd, Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Electronic Displays Inc, Sony Corporation, EKTA Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Data Display Co. Ltd., Galaxia Electronics, Daktronics Inc, Barco N.V.,and LG Electronics Inc.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market Taxonomy

By Type

Surface Mounted,

Individually Mounted

By Application

Billboards

Mobile LED Display

Perimeter Boards

Video Walls

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

