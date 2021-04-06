Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand Market Research Report 2021

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts”.

The report titled “Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global OTT SVOD market by value and by volume. The report also gives an insight of the global paid content video market and global OTT subscription by value.

The report provides a regional analysis of the US OTT SVOD market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global OTT SVOD market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021 taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global OTT SVOD market is generally dominated by the Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., The Walt Disney Company (Hulu) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Further, key players of the OTT SVOD market Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., The Walt Disney Company (Hulu) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Top Companies Covered in Global OTT Subscription Video on Demand Market:

Netflix Inc.

com, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Consumers are demanding a personalized video viewing experience and a large variety of content to be available on the devices. The video streaming services have revolutionised. The videos that are watched online could be in any of the different format or basically a revenue model.

The paid video content is basically an entertainment model in which the consumers pay for the content that they prefer to watch. In earlier days, consumers were given a bundle of content irrespective of their preference. But with revolution in the field of entertainment, the payment and video content both have evolved. Consumers pay for either a particular video or a series that they prefer to watch or subscribe to a service provider that provides them with bundles of series that are generally advertisement free or with minimal advertisement content into them.

The paid video content by segments include, MVPD, OTT SVOD, OTT TV, Theatrical Box Office, Physical Disc Home Entertainment, Digital Home Entertainment, OTT Live Video Transaction.

OTT Video, is the distribution of audio/video content or TV programming by different service providers, free or of some charge. The content that is provided is over Internet without the internet service provider (ISP) or any Multiple System Operator (MSO) controlling the content delivery.

Subscription video on demand (SVoD) refers to a service that gives users unlimited access to a wide variety of programs for a monthly flat rate. The control over the subscription is completely into the hands of viewers who decide when to start and shut the program.

The global OTT SVOD market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2010-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The OTT SVOD market is expected to increase due to growth in GDP per-capita, increase in number of smartphone users, worldwide internet penetration, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, content piracy, censorship, low internet speed, etc.”

