Global Other Health and Personal Care Stores Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global other health and personal care stores market is expected to grow from $63.6 billion in 2019 to $67.85 billion. Due to the global pandemic of cornovirus infection, people are turning towards health and personal care products to boost their immunity, and also improve personal hygiene. The market is expected to stabilize at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% and reach $72.7 billion by 2023.

The other Health and personal care stores market consists of sales of health and personal care products excluding medicines, optical products, perfumes, cosmetics, beauty supplies and food supplement products in retail and wholesale industry. This part of industry is mainly engaged in retailing of specialized health and personal care products which includes medical equipment, diagnostics, hearing aids, personal mobility scooters, prosthetics and sick room equipment. The revenue generated by Other health and personal care stores sums the revenues of Convalescent supply stores, Prosthetic stores, Hearing aid stores, Sick room supply stores, Medical equipment and supplies stores and Personal mobility scooter dealers.

The other health and personal care stores market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the other health and personal care stores market are USANA Health Sciences Inc, Enzymatic Therapy Inc, Ajinomoto Health And Nutrition North America Inc, Super Supplements Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd, Forever Living Products International, Trivita Inc, Nature`s Sunshine Products Inc, ForeverGreen Worldwide, Integrated Biopharma Inc

The other Health and Personal Care Stores market covered in this report is segmented by type into convalescent supply stores, prosthetic stores, hearing aid stores, sick room supply stores, medical equipment and supplies stores, personal mobility scooter dealers.

The other health and personal care stores market report describes and explains the global other health and personal care stores market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The other health and personal care stores report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global other health and personal care stores market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global other health and personal care stores market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

