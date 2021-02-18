Global OTC Medications Market To Growth Prospect and Future Scenario by Key Players 2027||Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Alkem Labs, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

OTC medications market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 557.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing adoption of OTC drugs will helps in the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the OTC medications market report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Perrigo Company plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Alkem Labs, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Piramal Enterprises, Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among other domestic and global players.

Global OTC Medications Market Scope and Market Size

OTC medications market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, dosage form and category. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on product type, OTC medications market is segmented into cough, cold, and flu products, analgesics, dermatology products, gastrointestinal products, vitamins, mineral, and supplements (VMS), weight-loss/dietary products, ophthalmic products, sleeping aids and other product types.

Based on distribution channel, OTC medications market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacy and other distribution channels.

OTC medications market is also segmented on the basis of dosage form is segmented into tablets, hard capsules, powders, ointments, soft capsules, liquids, others.

On the basis of category, OTC medications market is segmented into branded and generic drugs.

OTC Medications Market Development

In April 2018, Procter & Gamble Co. announced the acquisition of Merck KGaA consumer healthcare business. This acquisition will help the company to increase their product portfolio by providing advance medications and drugs in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in OTC medications Market

8 OTC medications Market, By Service

9 OTC medications Market, By Deployment Type

10 OTC medications Market, By Organization Size

11 OTC medications Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

