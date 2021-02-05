Global Osteosarcoma Drug Market Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027 ||GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Osteosarcoma drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Recent launch of drugs and increase in special designation from the regulatory authority is driving the growth of this market.

The key market players in the osteosarcoma drug market are

Merck & Co. Inc,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Bayer AG, Incyte Corporation,

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,

Baxter, ADVAXIS, INC,

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

Isofol Medical AB,

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2018, Acrotech Biopharma, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma received the U.S FDA approval for levoleucovorin (Khapzory) injection, a folate analog for the treatment of osteosarcoma and colorectal cancer in combination with fluorouracil. The approval of levoleucovorin represents major advances in the treatment of these patients through targeted mode of action.

In September 2018, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc received a Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the U.S FDA for its novel drug CLR 131 for the treatment of osteosarcoma. This designation enables the company to receive a priority review voucher and this voucher can be used by the company to get Priority Review for a future NDA or BLA submission, which will reduce the approval timeline

Global Osteosarcoma Drug Market Scope and Market Size:

Osteosarcoma drug market is segmented of the basis of types, treatment, mechanism of action, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on types, the osteosarcoma drug market is segmented as center tumor and surface tumor.

Based on treatment, the osteosarcoma drug market is segmented as medication and surgery.

Based on mechanism of action, the osteosarcoma drug market is segmented as topoisomerase inhibitor, RNA synthesis inhibitor, dihydrofolic acid reductase inhibitor, monoclonal antibody and others.

Based on drugs, the osteosarcoma drug market is segmented into doxorubicin, methotrexate, dactinomycin, denosumab, cyclophosphamide and others.

Based on the route of administration, the osteosarcoma drug market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

Based on the distribution channel, the osteosarcoma drug market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others

Based on end users, the osteosarcoma drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of osteosarcoma amongst children worldwide is driving the market growth

Rising awareness amongst people is accelerating the market growth

Increase in research and development activities to launch an better treatment for osteosarcoma by leading players can act as a market driver

Increasing government support for research and development is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for new treatment of rare cancers such as osteosarcoma

Market Restraints

High cost of current treatment is hindering the market.

Unavailability of alternative methods for treatment of osteosarcoma

Adverse side effects associated with cancer therapy are hampering the market growth.

