Global Osteoarthritic Pain Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Osteoarthritic pain is the usage of various therapeutic and medicinal methods designed for the treatment of osteoarthritis, commonly known as degenerative bone disease. This is the most common arthritis form and is generally prevalent with continuous wear and tear of joints and is prevalent when the cartilage cushions between the bones degrade over a certain period of time. This disease is most common in knees, hips, spine and hands.

Market Drivers

Growing focus of authorities on various awareness programs and initiatives to improve the healthcare services; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High volume of geriatric population worldwide acts as a market driver

Growing prevalence of the disease worldwide will also boost this market growth

Rising affordability of treatment and therapeutics for the disease and other healthcare services is another factor driving the growth of the market

By Disease Type

Hip

Wrist

Spinal

Finger Joints

By Diagnosis

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

X-Rays

By Treatment Type

Medication Analgesics Non-Steroidal

Surgery

Therapy Non-Pharmacological Pharmacological



Competitive Analysis:

Global osteoarthritic pain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of osteoarthritic pain market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global osteoarthritic pain market are Abbott; Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Abiogen Pharma Spa; Merck KGaA; Crystal Genomics; Cytori Therapeutics Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Mylan N.V. Sanofi; Bayer; ALMATICA PHARMA, INC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC; AstraZeneca; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others.

