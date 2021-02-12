Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market || keyplayers DJO Global, Inc., Ossur Corporate, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Fillauer LLC, Basko Healthcare, Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc

The report “Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market By Product (Upper-limb Orthotics (Hand, Elbow, Wrist Orthotics, and Others), Lower-limb Orthotics (Knee Orthotics, Foot & Ankle Orthotics and Others), Spine Orthotics, and Others), By Application (Neuromuscular and Musculoskeletal Disorders, Fractures, Sport Injuries, and Others), By Material (Carbon fibres, plastic, metal, rubber, and others), By Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Footwear Retailer, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2029″. The orthopedic orthotics market size is projected to grow from US$ 3473.4 Million in 2018 to US$ 6145.7 Million by 2028. The global orthopedic orthotics market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of sport injuries, and road accidents. Moreover, technological advancements in orthopedic orthotics devices is also the other factor that is expected to propel the orthopedic orthotics market.

However, high cost of treatment is a major factor that is expected to hamper the orthopedic orthotics market. Moreover, the long term safety concerns of orthopedic orthotics due to metal as a raw metal is also expected to restrain the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 3473.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of environment, product, and region.

· By product, the global orthopedic orthotics market is segmented into upper-limb orthotics (hand, elbow, wrist orthotics and others), lower-limb orthotics (knee orthotics, foot & ankle orthotics and others), spine orthotics and others.

· Among the application of segment neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders dominated the global orthopedic orthotics market throughout the forecast period.

· Based on material the global orthopedic orthotics market is segmented into Carbon fibres, plastic, metal, rubber, and others, and By Distribution channel he market is been segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Footwear Retailer, and Others

· By region, North America orthopedic orthotics market accounted for major revenue share of the global orthopedic orthotics market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The prominent player operating in the global orthopedic orthotics market includes Hanger, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Ossur Corporate, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Fillauer LLC, Basko Healthcare, Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., BSN medical, and DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

