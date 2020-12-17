Global Orphan Drug Market , Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis And Forecast To 2026||AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA

Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.