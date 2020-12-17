Global Orphan Drug Market , Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis And Forecast To 2026||AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA
Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026
Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.
The Orphan Drug report encompasses several market dynamics while also evaluating the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis have been studied in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.
(Oncology disease, Metabolic Disease, Hepatology, Immunology, Infection, Neurology and Others),
Drug Type
(Biological, Non-Biological, and Others),
Indication Type
(Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Glioma, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Renal Cell Carcinoma and Others),
Drug class
(Lenalidomide, Rituximab, Glatiramer Acetate, Nivolumab, Interferon Beta-1a, Ibrutinib, Cinacalcet Hydrochloride, Imatinib Mesylate, Bortezomib, Sodium Oxybate and Others),
Therapy Type
(Medication, Surgery and Others),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Intravenous and Others),
End- users
(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
