Global Orphan Drug Market Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors 2026||AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA

Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.’

Segmentation: Global Orphan Drug Market By Disease Type(Oncology disease, Metabolic Disease, Hepatology, Immunology, Infection, Neurology and Others),

Drug Type

(Biological, Non-Biological, and Others),

Indication Type

(Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Glioma, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Renal Cell Carcinoma and Others),

Drug class

(Lenalidomide, Rituximab, Glatiramer Acetate, Nivolumab, Interferon Beta-1a, Ibrutinib, Cinacalcet Hydrochloride, Imatinib Mesylate, Bortezomib, Sodium Oxybate and Others),

Therapy Type

(Medication, Surgery and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Intravenous and Others),

End- users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of orphan disease worldwide

Expansion of product pipeline by launching new drugs

Impact of developments in pharmacogenomics

Government initiatives for the development

Granting exclusive incentives

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving orphan disease drug market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about Orphan disease treatment

High prices are associated with these drug development

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

