Global Orphan Drug Market Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors 2026||AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA
Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026
Global orphan drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 326.25 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of orphan diseases, accelerating novel therapies and orphan drug development programs and exclusive incentives from the government are the key factors for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global orphan disease market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biogen, Celldex Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US) and among others.’
Drug Type
(Biological, Non-Biological, and Others),
Indication Type
(Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Cystic Fibrosis, Glioma, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Renal Cell Carcinoma and Others),
Drug class
(Lenalidomide, Rituximab, Glatiramer Acetate, Nivolumab, Interferon Beta-1a, Ibrutinib, Cinacalcet Hydrochloride, Imatinib Mesylate, Bortezomib, Sodium Oxybate and Others),
Therapy Type
(Medication, Surgery and Others),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Intravenous and Others),
End- users
(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers
- Increase in prevalence rate of orphan disease worldwide
- Expansion of product pipeline by launching new drugs
- Impact of developments in pharmacogenomics
- Government initiatives for the development
- Granting exclusive incentives
- Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving orphan disease drug market
Market Restraints
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable
- Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about Orphan disease treatment
- High prices are associated with these drug development
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
