Global Organic Tea Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global organic tea market is expected grow from $0.88 billion in 2020 to $0.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The organic tea market comprises of sales of organic tea products. The market consists of revenue generated by establishments manufacturing organic tea products. Organic tea is a very popular beverage prepared using buds and boiling leaves obtained from Camellia Sinensis. It is free of herbicides & pesticides and synthetic fertilizers and has antioxidant properties.

The organic tea market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the organic tea market are Tata Global Beverages Limited, The Unilever Group, Organic India Private Limited, Associated British Food Plc., The Stash Tea Company, ESSAMG Tea Incorporation, Davidson’s Organics, Harney & Sons Fine Teas (US), Halssen & Lyon GmbH (Germany), Ambassador Organics, Celestial Seasonings, EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP, Newman’s Own, Numi Organic Tea, Arbor Teas, Art of Tea, Choice Organic Teas, Davidson’s Organics, Five Mountains, Green Root Tea, Løv Organic, Rishi Tea, The Path of Tea, The Republic of Tea, Inc., Might Leaf Tea (US), Bigelow Tea Company (US), Shangri-la Tea (US), Yogi Tea (US), Vahdam Teas (India), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (India), R. Twining and Company Limited.

The global organic tea market is segmented –

1) By Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, White Tea, Oolong Tea, Herbal Tea, Others

2) By Form: Dried Leaf, Liquid, Powder, Others

3) By Product: Paper Pouches, Cans, Cartons, Tea Bags, Others

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, Others

The organic tea market report describes and explains the global organic tea market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The organic tea report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global organic tea market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global organic tea market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

