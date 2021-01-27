Global Organic Sugar Market is expected to reach US$ 1389.5 Mn by 2022 owing to, Growing Awareness about Health and Environmental Benefits along with Increasing Applications of Organic Sugar, says Absolute Markets Insights

Organic sugar, which is primarily differentiated from the non-organic sugar based on the farming methods of sugar cane or sugar beets, is witnessing increased adoption across population of different age groups in developed and developing countries. The cultivation process, in case of organic sugar production, does not include the usage of chemically enriched fertilizers and herbicides. The potential adversities and health hazards associated with pesticide contamination is encouraging individuals to modify their eating habits and include organic ingredients and food products in their diet. The cultivation of organic sugar is also largely contributing towards environmental benefits. The study conducted in 2011 by Sustainable Food Lab, Paraguay highlighted that organic farming of sugar cane resulted in a lower proportion of carbon emissions than conventional sugar farming methods. The organic farming practices of sugar contributed to 25% less CO2 emissions per metric ton (MT) of sugar and 40% less per hectare, as highlighted by the study. Thus, the associated benefits provided by organic sugar, both with regards to health and environment is propelling the growth of global organic sugar market.

The rapid proliferation of organic sugar is largely attributed to its wide scope of applications across food and beverage products. It is being utilised as one of the primary ingredients in processed organic food products and beverages. Pfeifer & Langen GmbH & Co. KG, a Europe-based sugar manufacturer, for instance provides Invertix, an organic invert sugar syrup for multiple applications including confectionary, bakery products, non-alcoholic beverages, dairy products, fruit preparations and delicatessen products amongst others. Edward & Sons Trading Co., a vegetarian food manufacturers, provides organic ice cream cones which are manufactured using organic wheat flour and sweetened using organic cane sugar. Furthermore, food & beverage manufacturers are also innovating multiple product variants using organic cane sugar, which is fuelling the growth of organic sugar market. RESQWATER, for instance offers RESQWATER® Proactive Recovery, an organic beverage product, which claims to replenish nutrients and enhance exercise performance among consumers. The drink is made using certified organic cane sugar and other enriching organic ingredients. Hence, increased investment towards product innovations using organic ingredients is anticipated to further pacify the growth of global organic sugar market over the forecast period.

The significant demand for organic sugar in varied applications is also accelerating the need for importing in few countries. U.S., for instance, owing to unfavourable climatic conditions, imports most of its retail and ingredient-based (non-retail) organic sugar requirement from South and Central America countries including Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay. Furthermore, U.S. also boasts a large market for organic processed food and beverage products, wherein organic sugar forms an essential ingredient. According to the study published by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in February 2019, organic food products accounted for 5.5% of the total food sold across retail channels in the country. Furthermore, the study highlighted that more than 82% households across the United States purchase organic food products on a regular basis, wherein organic processed food variants procure a larger share. In another instance, consumers in Europe have expressed concerns towards the adverse impact of farming practices on the environment and are considering purchasing organic food products. Western European countries including Germany, France and the UK represented the largest market for organic products in the region. The growing demand for organic food products is thereby supplementing the growth of organic sugar market across the world.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global organic sugar market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Organic Sugar Market:

By Type

Crystals

Molasses

By Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Restaurants

Residential

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

