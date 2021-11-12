Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global organic soft drinks market reached a value of nearly $5,305.09 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $5,305.09 million in 2020 to $7,647.00 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing health consciousness which is expected to drive the demand for organic soft drinks. The organic soft drinks market is expected to grow from $7,647.00 million in 2025 to $10,686.09 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The organic soft drinks market consists of sales of organic soft drinks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce such beverages from natural sweeteners or other wholesome ingredients. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The organic soft drinks market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the organic soft drinks market are Honest Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life, Galvanina, Evolution Fresh

The organic soft drinks market is segmented by product type, by distribution, by packaging, by geography.

By Product Type –

The organic soft drinks market is segmented by product type into

a) Organic Soft Fruit Drinks

b) Organic Soda Pops

c) Others

By Distribution –

The organic soft drinks market is segmented by distribution into

a) Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

b) Convenience Stores

c) Online Retail

By Packaging –

The organic soft drinks market is segmented by packaging into.

a) Paperboard

b) Glass

c) Plastic

d) Metal

The organic soft drinks market report describes and explains the global organic soft drinks market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The organic soft drinks report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global organic soft drinks market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global organic soft drinks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

