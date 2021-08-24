Global Organic Poultry Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global organic poultry market is expected grow from $7.26 billion in 2020 to $7.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The organic poultry market consists of organic poultry products and related services used to raise poultry birds. Organic poultry birds such as boiler, organic layer hens are fed organic feed or non-synthetic diet and are raised in an open environment protected from climatic extremities. Organic poultry is consumed in various food processing units, restaurants, eateries, animal compounds, and households. Organic poultry does not involve the use of antibiotics, hormones and feed made from other animal parts.

The organic poultry market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the organic poultry market are Tyson foods, Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Bell & Evans, Hain Celestial, Fosters Farm, Bostock’s Organics, Riverford Organic Farms, Cargill meat solutions, SUN DAILY, Hubei Shendi Agricultural Science, Hebei Dawu Group, Danone, Campbell Soup Co, Perdue farms, Capestone Organic Poultry farm, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Underrwood meat company, Pilgrim’s Pride, Petaluma Poultry, CP GROUP, DQY Ecological, Shanxi Jinlong Group Feed, Henan Liujiang Shengtai Muye, Huangpi Mulan Ponds Limited, Hanwei-Group, Shanxi Dajiang Agriculture.

The global organic poultry market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Eggs, Meat Products

2) By Processing Type: Fresh, Frozen, Processd

3) By End User: Households, Food Services

4) By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Online Sales, Others

The organic poultry market report describes and explains the global organic poultry market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The organic poultry report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global organic poultry market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global organic poultry market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Organic Poultry Market Characteristics Organic Poultry Market Product Analysis Organic Poultry Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And AcquisitionsIn The Organic Poultry Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

