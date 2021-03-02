Global Organic Honey Market to witness a surge in its valuation with a CAGR by 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Organic Honey Market is estimated to be USD by 2027 from USD in 2017, at a CAGR of from 2021 to 2027. Organic honey is made from a bee farm that trails organic livestock standards. An organic honey producer uses no unusual pesticides, bioengineered genes, or other synthetic products to produce or store the honey. Shifting consumer likings towards a healthy, nutritious, and natural substitute for sugar and an artificial sweetener is predicted to be a significant driver. Furthermore, the product is predictable to gain traction as it delivers excellent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties. The global organic honey market will continue to be affected by the rise in geriatric people, which significantly demands nutritional benefits. Besides, applying principles to produce organic honey will further spur its demand by eco- and health-conscious consumers.

Growing demand for honey has catalyzed the manufacture of nectar on business grounds. Horticulture is raking in more significant capital to expand commercial farming of beehives and honey production through naturally obtained nectar. The inclusion of honey bottles in top customers’ retail goods such as sauces, mustards, and other seasoning flavors has surged business chances for honey products makers. The global honey market continues to gain traction due to modern honey use in food & beverages and the health industry, expecting an ascending development in the future. Advancements in food-making technology will further increase the use of honey, prompting a noteworthy rise in business chances for honey product manufacturers.

Growth Drivers

Rising Import of Natural Honey will add advancement to Key Market Trend

There is wide use of organic honey as an active constituent in cosmetics and food and beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals industries. There is also a rise in the number of product unveilings in different flavors, types, and packs. Such reasons, coupled with the rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits of using organic honey, will increase honey imports. The US, Germany, France, Japan, the UK, Italy, and Belgium are critical honey importing countries. The rising implications of natural honey are essential organic honey market drifts that will affect the market landscape.

Increase in the demand for Organic products

Since the world is going crazy over biological food, anything organic is receiving extraordinary attention throughout the globe. In a world where people are highly worried about their health and lifestyle, the demand for organic items such as organic honey is strong across all regions. An increase in the number of bee yards that are making organic honey and rising interest among remaining beekeepers is likely to strengthen the market’s growth in the coming years.

Restraint

There is always a doubt about organic honey’s organic level since the organic honey may be sterilized or heated to temperatures hot enough to kill the bacteria. When done following USDA principles, this process has no outcome on the natural state of the product. Apart from this, a weak standardization level with organic honey, the existence of alternatives, and high cost are numerous other factors that may hinder the development of the organic honey market in the coming years.

Competitive landscape

The leading players in the Global Organic Honey Market include Dabur India Ltd., Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Barkman Honey Llc, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Rowse Honey, Lamex Food Group Ltd., Billy Bee Honey Products, Dutch Gold, Nature Nate’s, Langnese, Little Bee Impex, GloryBee, Heavenly Organics, Manuka Health, Sue Bee and Beeyond The Hive and other prominent players.

Recent Developments

June 11, 2020 – Dabur launches “Cha with Immunity Benefits of Dabur Honey” in Kolkata.

May 24, 2018 – Manuka Health wins most ‘Trusted Honey Brand’ across the Tasman.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Key Players The leading players considered for market analysis are Dabur India Ltd., Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Barkman Honey Llc, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Rowse Honey, Lamex Food Group Ltd., Billy Bee Honey Products, Dutch Gold, Nature Nate’s , Langnese, Little Bee Impex, GloryBee, Heavenly Organics, Manuka Health, Sue Bee and Beeyond The Hive and many others.

By Type

Mixed Organic Honey

Manuka Organic Honey

Clover Organic Honey

Sourwood

Buckwheat

Rosemary

Dandelion

Other Organic Honey Artisanal

By Application

Glass Jar

Plastic Containers

By Sales Channel

Wholesaler/Distributor

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

Others

By End Use

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

