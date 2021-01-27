Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 12% by 2027 owing to Rising Organic Farmland along with Favourable Government Initiatives to Promote Organic Farming, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing awareness of health benefits associated with the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables has escalated its demand across the globe and encouraged farmers worldwide to adopt organic farming practices, According to the survey conducted by The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), by the end of 2018 about 71.5 million hectares of land were organically managed worldwide, which was an increase by 2.9% from 2017, wherein significant increase was highlighted in France (16.7% increase) and Uruguay (14.1% increase). The countries in the Oceania region reflected the largest cultivated area under organic farming (36 million hectares) in the same year, which was followed by Europe (15.6 million hectares) and Latin America (8 million hectares). Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the global organic fruits and vegetables market, over the forecast period. As per the same study, India recorded the highest number of organic producers (835,000 producers) globally, with arable land of over 1.9 million hectares.

Hence, the growing prevalence of organic farming across different regions and countries is contributing towards the growth of the organic fruits and vegetables market. In order to encourage the development of a sustainable food system, government bodies globally are undertaking favourable initiatives, which is complementing the growth of organic fruits and vegetables market. For instance, the coalition government of Germany, between CDU (Christian Democratic Union), CDU affiliated CSU (Christian Social Union) and SDP (Social Democratic Party) in 2018, announced to achieve organic cultivable land proportion of 20% (an increase from 7.5%) by 2030. In a similar initiative, the agriculture department in the State of Kerala, inaugurated Jeevani, an initiative aimed at encouraging production of pesticide-free vegetables. The cultivation of vegetables including drumsticks, okra, curry leaves and spinach amongst others across available spaces in public and private institutions, schools and residential facilities will be promoted in this program, through distribution of free seeds and saplings. Hence, the government encouraged programs across developing and developed countries are demonstrating an instrumental role in the growth of organic fruits and vegetables market.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of global organic fruits and vegetables market. This growth is attributed to the rising health consciousness among individuals, which is having a direct impact on their food consumption patterns and alternatives for a healthy lifestyle. A substantial surge in the sales of organic fruits and vegetables were observed by the food retailers across regions. For instance, Spain experienced an increase in the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables by 12% during the months of March and April in 2020, compared to the same months in 2019. Online organic retailer of fruits and vegetables also witnessed a surge in sale during the pandemic. For instance, Able & Cole and Riverford, an organic fruits and vegetable box delivery company, reported a 25% increase in sale during the pandemic. Similarly, Nourish Organic, an Indian retailer, experienced an increase in demand by 30% in April 2020. Organic food shops across France have also reported a growth in its sales by 40% during the pandemic. Thus, the constantly increasing demand for organic food by consumers during the pandemic is expected to contribute the growth of the organic fruits and vegetables market across the globe over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global organic fruits and vegetables market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market:

By Type

Fruit

Vegetables

By Form

Fresh

Packages Frozen Canned Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

