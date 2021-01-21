Global Organic Fruit and Vegetables Market is valued at US$ 126.4 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Promotional Government Initiatives, says Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, global organic fruit and vegetables market was valued at US$ 126.4 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period to reach US$ 350.8 Bn in 2027. Rise in awareness towards ill-effects of chemicals used in farming on humans, animals and environments have mandated governments to mandate the use of these chemicals and promote use of alternative farming, thus, boosting the growth in organic fruit and vegetables market across the globe. The high number of deaths related to food-poisoning from chemicals including pesticides and fertilizers used in conventional farming has raised a concern among government agencies across the globe The negative effectives of these chemicals on the soil hampering the agricultural produce of this degraded land and contamination of water sources with these chemicals used in farming has further deepened the concern of governments. This factors have mandated countries to implement stringent guidelines to restrict use of chemicals in farming. For instance, in October 2016 the Taiwan China Food and Drugs Administration (TFDA) amended 14 pesticide maximum residue levels (MRLs) in 85 food categories and added 5 new categories in this amendment. Similarly, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also strictly evaluates the potential risks of pesticides on food compared to use of chemicals in any other category.

Governments of various countries have also started initiatives to promote the organic farming methods as an alternative to conventional farming. For instance, in 2019 Paramparagat Krishi VikasYojana (PKVY) of Government of India (GoI) under which 2 lakh hectares of land is made available for dedicated organic farming which is anticipated to benefit 5 lakh farmers and promote the scope of organic farming in India. These factors have encouraged new players to enter the organic fruit and vegetables market. For instance, in February 2020, Vardan Agrotech announced its plan to launch an organic vegetable brand ‘naturewala’ by end of 2020 initially with 10 products including tomato, capsicum, cauliflower, turmeric, ginger, papaya, cucumber, brinjal, Bok choy and lettuce. This initiatives of government entities to control the use of chemicals in conventional farming and promote organic farming are expected to raise the availability of organic foods and hence, boost the global organic fruit and vegetables market over forecast period.

The concerns about artificial ingredients or added preservatives in packaged food prevails among the customers. This confusion surrounding pesticides, microbial contamination and food preservation methods acts as barrier in consumption of packaged organic foods. To overcome this challenge, government agencies are planning out strategies to increase the transparency in product information. For instance, in January 2019, India joined a group of 50 countries which mandates consumer-friendly labelling for organic products containing the information regarding the organic status of the product. These guidelines are expected to overcome the barriers in the packaged organic food and thus, boost the growth of global organic fruit and vegetables market in future years. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of organic fruit and vegetables market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Based on the type, vegetables held significant share of global organic fruit and vegetables market in 2018 owing to the high prevalence of vegetables in daily diet as compared to fruits.

The residential end users contributed a notable share towards global organic fruit and vegetables market in 2018, however, commercial users are anticipated to witness high growth in forecast period due to the increasing inclination of restaurants and other food serving entities to concentrate on organic foods

North America held remarkable market share in global organic fruit and vegetables market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years owing to rise in government initiatives supplemented by growing spending power of middle class population.

Some of the players operating in the organic fruit and vegetables market are Anadolu Etap, Anecoop, AUGA, Carmel Agrexco, Galilee Export Ltd., General Mills Inc. (Cascadian Farm Organic), Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Hemvini Organics, MyGreen Mart, Organic Valley, Pragati Gram Fresh Producers Co. Pvt Ltd, Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd., Ratanpara Overseas, Sahaja Organics, SonderJansen, The WhiteWave Foods Company and Z Natural Foods, LLC. amongst others.

Global Organic Fruit and Vegetables Market:

By Type

Fruits

Vegetables

By Form

Fresh

Packaged

Frozen

Canned

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

