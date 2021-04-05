Global Organic Food Market is expected to reach US$ 375.98 Billion by 2026

Organic food products are not only suitable for healthy human growth and well-being but also helps to maintain the balance of the ecosystem since the process of organic farming does not create any problem to the soil and prevents water contamination as well due to the avoidance of the use of synthetic inputs in the agriculture that helps to maintain the natural balance of the within the ecosystem and protects dominance of some species over the others. Organic Food production also helps to fight the issue of global warming to some extent because these products are mainly distributed locally which means consumption of less energy on transportation. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Organic Food Market was valued at US$ 89.80Billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$375.98 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global organic food market in 2016.

The rising awareness towards health and food safety among the consumers across the globe is driving the global organic food market

Organic food products are safer than the widely available ones because there is no utilization of fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, etc. when they are grown. Moreover, there are no traces of chemicals on the cultivation land and the organic animals are also raised without pushing antibiotics or hormones into their system. Organic food products cost 15 to 35 percent more than other products as supply is not being distributed uniformly. Storage cost of these products is also high and certification for growing these products, per acre costs INR 50,000. However, the working Parents are very concerned about the health of their children and willing to spend more to ensure that they get better and safer food than conventional adulterated food. The key drivers for the global organic food market are increasing per capita income, growing awareness among consumers for health and food safety, emerging concerns for the environmental issues, major lifestyle changes among the younger age-group. The presence of pesticides in food products results in a number of diseases like asthma, birth defects, cancer, reproductive dysfunction, diabetes, autism, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases and much more. The organic food his thus been grown without the usage of genetically modified toxic chemicals, organisms, fertilizers or pesticides.

Global Organic Food Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Organic Food Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2026” are:

Global Organic Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 15% during the forecast period, 2018-2026

Global Organic Food Market, by dairy food type, is accounted for over USD 11,100 million in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16.6% during the forecast period due to the growing consumer demand for fresh, natural, and organic products that have ignited a movement in the food industry. Organic dairy sales are growing as the consumers are looking for non-GMO products.

Global Organic Food Market by distribution channel is accounted for over USD 68,100 million in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the anticipated period.

North America is the largest revenue generator for organic food products. It is a developed market with consumers having high purchasing power. Product awareness among consumers is driving the market with a CAGR of over 14%.

As per the findings of the research, the Fruits and vegetable market has been the largest revenue contributor to the global organic food market as compared to the other products. The growth of organic fruits and vegetables ensures that they have more beneficial nutrients, such as anti-oxidants, they are fresh, use environment-friendly techniques for their farming compared to their traditional counterpart.

Global Organic Food Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding of the global organic food market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Global Organic Food Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global organic food market is dominated by several players in the market, amongst them, the major players are Horizon Organic, Riverford, Dean Foods, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Cargill, Inc., WhiteWave Foods, Danon, United Natural Foods Incorporated, Dole Food Company, Inc., Celestial Group, among the others.

