Global Organic Food Market is expected to reach US$ 375.98 Billion by 2026

Global Organic Food Market: Overview

Organic food products are not only suitable for healthy human growth and well-being but also helps to maintain the balance of the ecosystem since the process of organic farming does not create any problem to the soil and prevents water contamination as well due to the avoidance of the use of synthetic inputs in the agriculture that helps to maintain the natural balance of the within the ecosystem and protects dominance of some species over the others. Organic Food production also helps to fight the issue of global warming to some extent because these products are mainly distributed locally which means consumption of less energy on transportation. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Organic Food Market was valued at US$ 89.80Billion in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$375.98 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global organic food market in 2016.

Global Organic Food Market: Scope of the Report

Based on the type of food, the market is segmented into Dairy, Bakery products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/fish & poultry, Sauce & condiment, processed food, packaged food, and some other products like Beverages. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into the online channel, Offline channel, Supermarkets, and Departmental stores. The report further includes the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global organic food market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global organic food market that involves the detailed analysis of business overview, the financial performance, strategic decisions taken by the company, key products & offerings, segmental revenue breakup by various regions.

Global Organic Food Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Organic Food Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2026” are:

Global Organic Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 15% during the forecast period, 2018-2026

Global Organic Food Market, by dairy food type, is accounted for over USD 11,100 million in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16.6% during the forecast period due to the growing consumer demand for fresh, natural, and organic products that have ignited a movement in the food industry. Organic dairy sales are growing as the consumers are looking for non-GMO products.

Global Organic Food Market by distribution channel is accounted for over USD 68,100 million in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the anticipated period.

North America is the largest revenue generator for organic food products. It is a developed market with consumers having high purchasing power. Product awareness among consumers is driving the market with a CAGR of over 14%.

As per the findings of the research, the Fruits and vegetable market has been the largest revenue contributor to the global organic food market as compared to the other products. The growth of organic fruits and vegetables ensures that they have more beneficial nutrients, such as anti-oxidants, they are fresh, use environment-friendly techniques for their farming compared to their traditional counterpart.

