Global Organic Food and Beverages Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 17.05% by 2027 Owing to Growing Demand Influencing Imports of Organic Food Across Regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising health consciousness among the global population coupled with growing awareness of health benefits offered by organic food is influencing the demand for organic food and beverages across the globe. According to a study conducted by the Organic Trade Association, in 2019, the sales of organic food in the United States indicated a rise of 11% from the previous year. This growth was attributed to the increased consciousness among millennial with regards to the ingredients they are consuming. The easy availability of organic food and beverages is also contributing towards its high rate of consumption. According to United States Department of Agriculture, organic food across the country is available through three main channels of distribution, which include conventional grocery stores, natural food stores and direct-to-consumer markets. Increase in imports of organic food have also been observed across Europe and Asia Pacific region. According to the European Commission, out of 54% of total agricultural food import in the region in 2019, organic food accounted for 3.34 million ton, which was about 34% of the overall import. The major organic food importing countries in the region were Netherlands, Germany, the UK and Belgium. The increase in demand for organic food and beverages is influencing the import of these products across countries, thus contributing towards the growth of global organic food and beverages market.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global organic food and beverages market. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has enforced supreme importance on immunity as the most essential element to combat the virus, encouraging consumers to shift to organic and sustainable foods. The adaptation to a healthy lifestyle has strengthened in these times and has been evidently reflected in organic food consumption, which has increased from 48% in 2019 to 53% in 2020. Estimates indicate that every three out of ten consumers are opting for organic food products in retail stores. The manufacturers in the organic food and beverages market are witnessing exponential surge in demand, globally. For instance, Abel & Cole Ltd, based in United Kingdom reported an increase in sales of organic food and beverage products by 25% during the pandemic. United States also recorded an increase in sale of organic food and beverages by 25% during this period across the country. A substantial increase in organic food sales was also observed across India. Naturally Yours, a PAN India based organic food retail outlet, recorded an increase in sales of organic food products by 60%-70% in this duration. Similarly, organic food retail outlets in the country such as Suryan Organic and Healthy Buddha witnessed a rise in sale of its organic products by 25%-30% in previous months. The growing awareness on health and wellness among consumers along with sustained focus of individuals to strengthen their immune systems to efficiently combat potential interaction with the virus is expected to drive the global organic food and beverages market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global organic food and beverages market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market:

By Food Type

Food Products Fruits and Vegetables Meat, fish, Poultry Products Dairy Products Pulses and Spices Packages Food Products Bakery Products Other Organic Food Products

Beverages Alcoholic Beer Cider Whiskey Wine Others Non-Alcoholic Fruit and Vegetable Juices Dairy Coffee Tea Others By Distribution Channel Online Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store Others By Application Human Animals By Region North America S Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



