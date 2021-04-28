Global Organic Fertilizers Market Trend, Business Analysis, Top competitors, Application and Growth Rate Report 2027

Global Organic Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 8.30 billion by 2019 which is expected to reach the USD15.27 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 12.05%.

The chemicals sector caters to numerous sectors such as food & beverages, energy & power, automotive, and others. Bulk chemicals, specialty chemicals, tapes, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers are some of the major categories covered in the sector. The sector suffers from a paucity of raw materials due to a lag in transportation or changing political scenarios. Chemicals are the basis of various products such as medicines, rubber, foods, beverages, and others. Plastics is one of the booming sub-sectors which has enjoyed immeasurable success.

Fertilizers are rich source of primary nutrients including nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorous and help maintain the crop health. Organic fertilizers are made from animal manure, animal matter, human manure, and vegetable matter. These are perishable, sustainable, and environment friendly. Low cost and long lasting impact are the advantages of organic fertilizers.

Rise in consumer awareness pertaining to harmful effects of synthetic & chemical fertilizers is the driving factor which is expected to boost the global organic fertilizers market growth. Furthermore, growing consumer base for non-synthetic food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care products will enhance the demand for organic fertilizers which is expected to propel the global organic fertilizers market growth. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding health and safety particularly in urban population will fuel the global organic fertilizers market growth.

However, lower nutrient content, efficiency, and plant growth and availability of various synthetic fertilizers are the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global organic fertilizers market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Organic Fertilizers Market is segmented into source such as Animal, Mineral, and Plant, by form such as Liquid, and Dry. Further, Global Organic Fertilizers Market is segmented into Crop type such as Fruits &Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, and Oilseeds & Pulses.

Also, Global Organic Fertilizers Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., Perfect Blend, LLC, Ilsa S.P.A, Italpollina SPA, Midwestern Bioag, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, Coromandel International Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, and Tata Chemicals Limited

