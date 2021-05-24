global Organic Fertilizers is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2018-2025 at a CAGR

The global Organic Fertilizers is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2018-2025. Organic fertilizers are renewable, biodegradable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Organic fertilizers are a kinder, gentler way to give plants the nutrients they need. Organic fertilizers usually come from plants, animals, or minerals and contain a variety of nutrients to enhance the soil ecosystem. In addition to releasing nutrients, as organic fertilizers break down, they improve the structure of the soil and increase its ability to hold water and nutrients.

Over time, organic fertilizers will make soil–and plants–healthy and strong. Augmentation in land area under organic cultivation and technological advancement in the manufacturing of organic fertilizers are the key factors driving the global Organic fertilizers market in upcoming years. Moreover, Government initiatives and regulations such as subsiding prices, wastage reduction, and stringent rules on usage of non-biodegradable raw materials in various countries for eco-friendly solutions are major factors in the growth of global organic market.

Additionally, factors such as increasing demand for organic food, increasing consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of synthetic & chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and drugs, huge organic waste availability and advances in organic fertilizers’ manufacturing process of organic fertilizers will fuel the global organic fertilizers market. Further, deteriorating soil fertility due to the use of synthetic pesticides, increasing awareness among farmers and cultivators towards eco-friendly fertilizers, improved soil structure and efficient water conservation through prevention of flow of harmful chemical agricultural inputs will help the prosperity of the global organic fertilizers market in the upcoming periods.

Organic Fertilizers by Form analysis

On the basis of form, the global organic fertilizers market has been segmented into Dry and Liquid. Based on form, Dry segment will lead market owing to rising adoption in the lawn and gardens, long lasting ability, cost-effective and high efficiency in all climatic condition. Moreover, dry organic fertilizers provide an extensive range of nutrients and widely used among farmers as they do not require the use of advanced technology-based hardware. However, with the high efficiency, uniformity in application, high absorbability, and easy & cost-effective application of liquid organic fertilizer, the market for liquid organic fertilizers are expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Liquid fertilizers market will grow due to the gardener have control over dosage and how often the plants are being fed. Liquid fertilizers also give increased control when problems arise. Application of the liquid organic fertilizers is gaining significant momentum amongst the farmers owing to less labor extensive factor,

Organic Fertilizers Crop Type analysis

On the basis of form, the global organic fertilizers market has been segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables. By Crop Type, Cereals and grains will lead market due to organic fertilizers provide nutrients to cereals and grain. Organic fertilizers are one of the major components of nutrient management which are helpful in improving the health & fertility of the soil, diseases, thereby reducing expenses on crop protection chemicals. Oilseeds and pulses segment will grow by the benefits accruing through enhancing the efficiency of nitrogen fertilizer use, reducing tillage. Moreover, Reduced and altered tillage practices reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Food & vegetable segment will be the fastest market due to importance of organic gardening and farming has become increasingly popular and People awareness about health conscious and vulnerability towards the environment to chemicals and pesticides will a key role in. Moreover, Garden, lawn care and lawn maintenance will fuel food and vegetable market.

Organic Fertilizers Application Type analysis

On the basis of application, the global Organic market has been segmented into Farming and gardening. By application type, Farming segment will lead market due to a major improvement in farming sector with help of organic fertilizers such as low-cost investment, production of non-poisonous food, ripeness of soil and safe environment. Farming sector will get benefit from organic fertilizers for large cultivation like cereals and grains. Gardening will drive by applications of organic fertilizers such as fertilizers made with organic materials such as worm castings are rich with live biological organisms, with consistent use the organic fertilizer will make soil and plants healthy and providing sustainable, renewable, biodegradable and environmentally friendly products.

Regional analysis of Organic Fertilizers

On the basis of region, the Organic Fertilizers has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe dominates the world Organic Fertilizers over the forecast period owing to abundant availability of raw materials, better government policy and regulations towards organic fertilizers and implementation of incentive schemes on organic fertilizers, which are already implemented by the European Union, are the major factors which are anticipated to contribute to the growth of organic fertilizer market in Europe.

Asia is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the increase in per capita income leads to high demand for organic food. Along with this, advancements in communication technology have enabled people to become aware of the growth and wellness dynamics. The major crops produced in these countries include fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains. The key countries that play an important role in agriculture include India, China, and Australia. Cotton, sugarcane, fruits & vegetables, and cereals are the leading agricultural commodities exported from these countries.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the world Organic Fertilizers, in terms of Value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of Value, on the premise of region by segmenting world Organic Fertilizers into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and geographical area.

To outline, categorized and forecast the world Organic Fertilizers on the premise of raw materials type, form, crop type, and application.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the world organic fertilizers market.

To pinpoint the drivers and challenges for world organic fertilizers market

To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off Organic Fertilizers globally.

Global Organic Fertilizers Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Tata Chemicals Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company , Coromandel International Limited , National Fertilizers Limited , Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited ,Fertikal N.V., Multiplex Group , Uniflor , Italpollina spa, CropAgro, Walt’s Organic Fertilize, BioSTAR Organics, California Organic Fertilizers, Kribhco, National Fertilizers Limited, Biofosfatos do Brasi are the major players in the manufacturing of organic fertilizers

