Global Organic Coffee Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 10.62% by 2027 Owing to Growing Production of Organic Coffee and Trade with Major Coffee Consuming Countries, says Absolute Markets Insights

The rising awareness of health benefit associated with the consumption of organic coffee is increasing its demand among coffee consumers across the globe. Organic coffee serves as a good source of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins for individuals and also boosts immunity, thus helping the body to fight against various diseases. Thus, these associated benefits with organic coffee is increasing its demand compared to other certified coffee variants available across the world. For instance, according to the study conducted by International Trade Center, out of the overall certified coffee sold, approximately 42% comprises of the coffee alternatives with organic certification. According to the International Trade Center, the main consumers of organic coffee include United States, Germany and Switzerland while the main exporters comprise of Peru, Indonesia and Ethiopia. The rising demand for organic coffee across these countries has also led to intensified farming and production of the same across the exporting countries. According to studies, in 2018, approximately 6.5% of the global coffee growing area comprised of organic coffee, out of which 52% of organic coffee production was in Africa, followed by 35% in Latin America, 9.6% in Asia Pacific and the remaining 3.5% in Oceania region. Peru accounted for the second largest organic coffee producer in the world, after Ethiopia, with 121 thousand hectares of organic coffee growing land, which is about 29% of the total coffee growing land present in the country. The European region in 2018 imported about 40 thousand tonnes of organic coffee from Peru. 31% of the organic coffee imports of Europe in 2018 was supplied by Honduras, the second largest organic coffee supplier to the country. The initiatives undertaken by The Honduran Coffee Institute (IHCAFE) to promote the production of value-added coffee, through certification and improving quality has driven the organic coffee exports across Europe by 30% between 2016 and 2017. Thus, the growing consumption of organic coffee across the globe coupled with the increasing production of the same for exports is influencing the growth of the organic coffee market.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth and consumption of organic produce across the globe. The rising health consciousness among consumers has radically modified their food consumption patterns, encouraging them to shift towards organic food and beverages owing to their associated health benefits. Amidst the covid-19 crisis, organic retailers in France reported an enormous increase of 40% in the sales of organic food and beverage products including organic coffee. The pandemic has limited the movement of individuals, giving rise to work-from-home culture, which has escalated the demand for convenience food and beverage alternatives. Manufacturers in the market have also reported an enormous increase in their sale of organic products within this product segment. For instance, Nestle, in July 2020, recorded a robust organic growth in their dairy and coffee-at-home segments. A double-digit sales increase was reported in their coffee-at-home segment, which also comprised of the organic range of coffee product, Nescafe Gold Organic. Thus, the rising demand of organic coffee as a convenient beverage with health benefits along with growing adoption of healthier lifestyle and consumption alternatives among consumers is expected to showcase favourable growth opportunities for the global organic coffee market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global organic coffee market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Organic Coffee Market:

By Coffee Type

Bird Friendly Coffee

Kona Coffee

Decaffeinated Coffee

Green Coffee

Others

By Roast Type

Light Medium

Dark

By Origin

Arabica

Robusta

By Flavor Types

Chocolate and Caramel

Citrus and Floral

Almond

Amaretto

French Vanilla

Cinnamon

Others

By Packaging types

Bottles

Pouch

Bags

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

