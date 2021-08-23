Global Organic Coffee Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global organic coffee market is expected grow from $6.23 billion in 2020 to $6.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The organic coffee market consists of sales of organic coffee and related services. Organic coffee is produced without the use of any synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals. The market consists of revenue generated by establishments manufacturing organic coffee products including fair trade coffee, gourmet coffee, espresso coffee, and coffee pods.

Some of the major players of the organic coffee market are Nestlé S.A., Cameron’s Specialty Coffee, Rogers Family, Jim’s Organic Coffee, The Kraft Heinz Company, Starbucks Corporation, FS Gourmet Private Limited, Wessanen, Complete Coffee Limited, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Java Trading Co. LLC, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.(Green Mountain), Organic Coffee Company, LIMITLESS COFFEE & TEA, Shearwater Organic Coffee Roasters, LLC, Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC., Camano Island Coffee R, Keurig Green Mountain, Allegro Coffee Company, Dean’s Beans Organic C, Jungle Products Cr., Ethical Bean Coffee, Clean Foods, Grupo Nutresa, International Coffee & Tea, Kicking Horse Coffee, Luigi LAVAZZA, Marley Coffee, Melitta, Mount Hagen, Others.

The global organic coffee market is segmented –

1) By Origin: Arabica, Robusta

2) By Roast: Light, Medium, Dark

3) By Type: Fair Trade Coffee, Gourmet Coffee, Espresso Coffee, Coffee Pods

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Others

5) By End-User: Household, Commercial

The organic coffee market report describes and explains the global organic coffee market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The organic coffee report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global organic coffee market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global organic coffee market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

