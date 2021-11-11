Global Organ-On-Chip Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global OOC market reached a value of nearly $50.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $50.8 million in 2020 to $177.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 28.5%. The organ-on-chip market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 and reach $350.8 million in 2030.

Request For The Sample Of The Organ-On-Chip Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5222&type=smp

The organ-on-chip market consists of sales of organs-on-chips by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture organs-on-chips used for drug development, toxicity testing, and personalized medicine research. Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are small plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers containing multiple live human cells in a 3D culture that simulate key physiological functions of body organs. Organs-on-chips that mimic the organ level physiology of humans are a promising alternative to animal models.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Organ-On-Chip Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organ-on-chip-market

The organ-on-chip market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the organ-on-chip market are Emulate Inc., Mimetas BV, AxoSim Inc., Nortis Inc., TissUse GmbH

Organ on chip market is segmented by organ, by application, by end user, by products & services, type of material, and by geography.

By Organ –

The organ on chip market is segmented by organ into

a) Lung-On-Chip

b) Heart-On-Chip

c) Liver-On-Chip

d) Intestine-On-Chip

e) Kidney-On-Chip

f) Skin-On-Chip

g) Blood-Brain-Barrier-On-Chip

h) Other Organ Models

By Application –

The OOC market is segmented by application into

a) Toxicology Research

b) Drug Discovery

c) Molecular Biology

d) Disease Modelling

e) Food Safety

f) Other Applications

By End User –

The OOC market is segmented by end user into

a) Biopharmaceutical companies

b) Academics

c) Food & Beverages

d) Other Commercial Industries

By Products & Services –

The OOC market is segmented by products & services into

a) Devices

b) Testing Services

By Type of Material –

The OOC market is segmented by type of material into

a) Polymer

b) PDMS

c) Glass

d) Silicon

Read More On The Global Organ-On-Chip Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organ-on-chip-market

The organ-on-chip market report describes and explains the global organ-on-chip market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The organ-on-chip report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global organ-on-chip market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global organ-on-chip market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Organ-On-Chip Market Characteristics Organ-On-Chip Market Product Analysis Organ-On-Chip Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Organ-On-Chip Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model