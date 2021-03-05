Global Orchitis Treatment Market Market Trends by Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth and Forecast 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Orchitis Treatment Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global orchitis treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections, prevalence of unprotected sex, changing lifestyle and having multiple sexual partners, increasing research and development by the major companies for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections and increasing governmental initiatives to spread awareness through campaigns or free diagnostic camps are some factors fueling the market growth.

According to Healthengine the occurrence of epididymitis and orchitis conditions in isolation is rare, they normally occur together. It is estimated that in the U.S there are 600,000 cases of this condition occur each year, most commonly occur in between the age group of 19 to 35.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections is driving the market growth

Prevalence of unprotected sex can also enhance the growth of this market

Changing lifestyle and having multiple sexual partners acts as a market driver

Increasing research and development by the major companies for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections is also accelerating the market growth

Segmentation: Global Orchitis Treatment Market

By Types

Bacterial Orchitis

Viral Orchitis

By Mechanism of Action

Antibiotics

Analgesics

NSAIDs

Others

By Drugs

Doxycycline

Ciprofloxacin

Naproxen

Acetaminophen

Others

Leading Key Players:

The key market players in the global orchitis treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Abbott, AbbVie Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, bioMérieux, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Promega Corporation, Achaogen, Inc, Clarus Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc among others.

