Global Oral Care Products & Other Dental Consumables Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2026
Oral care products & other dental consumables market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of 70.46 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing in Incidence of dental diseases and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the oral care products & other dental consumables market are Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Geistlich Pharma AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Keystone Dental, Inc., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Young Innovations Inc., Septodont Holding, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and others.
Market Drivers
- Rising incidence of dental diseases infants is expected to act as a driver to the market growth
- Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth.
Market Restraints
- High cost and limited reimbursement for dental is also expected to restrain the market growth.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Henry Schein Inc. acquired the exclusive distribution rights of Pro-cam implants of CAMLOG in Netherlands. It will strengthen its presence in Europe
- In March 2019, BEGO launched the new and improved products at IDS 2019. Bego launched Varseo 3D printing system Fornax® T, Nautilus® T and Nautilus® CC plus. This trade show helped the BEGO to exhibit their product range in the dental industry.
Segmentation: Global Oral Care Products & Other Dental Consumables Market
By Product
- Dental Restoration Products
- Dental Implants
- Titanium Implants
- Zirconium Implants
- Dental Prosthetics
- Dental Bridges
- Dental Crowns
- Dentures
- Abutments
- Veneers
- Inlays & Onlays
- Dental Restoration Materials
- Indirect Restorative Materials
- Metal-Ceramics
- Ceramics
- Other Indirect Restorative Materials
- Dental Biomaterials
- Dental Bone Grafts
- Tissue Regenerative Materials
- Membranes
- Direct Restorative Materials
- Amalgam
- Composites
- Glass Ionomers
- Other Direct Restorative Materials
- Orthodontics
- clear Aligners/Removable Braces
- Fixed Braces
- Archwires
- Anchorage Appliances
- Ligature
- Periodontics
- Dental Anesthetics
- Topical Anesthetics
- Dental Hemostats
- Gelatin-Based Hemostat
- Dental Sutures
- Infection Control
- Sanitizing Gels
- Personal Protective Wear
- Disinfectants
- Endodontics
- Shaping & Cleaning Consumables
- Access Preparation Consumables
- Obturation Consumables
- Whitening Products
- Finishing & Polishing Products
- Prophylaxis Products
- Fluorides
- Other Dental Consumables
By Distribution Channel
- Consumer Stores Market
- Dental Dispensaries Market
- Retail Pharmacies Market
- Online Distribution Market
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Market Insights in the Report
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Oral Care Products & Other Dental Consumables market with Contact Information
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- The various opportunities in the market.
- The report studies the key factors affecting the market.
