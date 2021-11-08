Global Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global oral biologics and biosimilars market reached a value of nearly $3,076.1 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% to nearly $5,787.9 million by 2023. Also, the market is expected to growth to $8,687.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.5% and to $23,585.5 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

The oral biologics and biosimilars market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.

The oral biologics and biosimilars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the oral biologics and biosimilars market are Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk, ALK-Abello A/S, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.

The oral biologics & biosimilars market is segmented by therapeutic mechanism, disease, molecule type, distribution channel and by geography.?

By Therapeutic Mechanism – The oral biologics & biosimilars market can be segmented by therapeutic mechanism

a. Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors

b. Lymphocyte Modulators

c. Interleukin Inhibitors

d. GPCR (insulin, growth hormone, parathyroid hormone) Modulators

e. Immunostimulants

f. Others

By Disease –? The oral biologics & biosimilars market can be segmented by disease

a. Diabetes

b. Arthritis & Chron`s Disease

c. Cancer

d. Infectious Diseases

e. Other Autoimmune Diseases

f. Others Diseases

By Molecule Type –? The Oral Biologics & Biosimilars market can be segmented by molecule

a. Vaccines

b. Proteins & Peptides

c. Monoclonal Antibodies

d. Others

By Distribution Channel–? The oral biologics & biosimilars market can be segmented by distribution channel

a. Hospital Pharmacies

b. Retail Pharmacies

c. Online Pharmacies

The oral biologics and biosimilars market report describes and explains the global oral biologics and biosimilars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The oral biologics and biosimilars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global oral biologics and biosimilars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global oral biologics and biosimilars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

