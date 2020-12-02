Global Optical Mark Market 2020-28 with Sekonic, Nanhao Group, Pitney Bowes, Scantron

Optical Mark Readers reads pencil or pen marks made in pre-defined positions on paper forms as responses to questions or tick list prompts.

Optical mark recognition is the process of capturing human-marked data from document forms such as surveys and tests. They are used to read questionnaires, multiple choice examination paper in the form of lines or shaded areas.

This type of technology is used to evaluate the papers of competitive examination. Optical mark reading is done by special device called optical mark reader. Magnetic-Ink Character Recognition technology is used by the banking industry for faster processing of the large volume of cheques.

The Global Optical Mark Market comprises various market segments and sub-segments.

Global Optical Mark Market Key players:-

Sekonic

Nanhao Group

Pitney Bowes

Scantron

Unisoft Datatech

Chatsworth Data

DATAWIN

DRS

EKEMP

By Types:-

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By Applications:-

Education

Training Institutions

Financial

Hospitals

Geography of Global Optical Mark Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

