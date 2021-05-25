Global Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market predicted to grow CAGR +12% end of 2027| Synaptics Incorporated, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vkansee, Bayometric , Shenazhen CAMA Biometrics Co.Ltd, SecuGen Corporation, VocalZoom, Fingerprint Cards AB

The optical fingerprint sensor market is expected to show a steady growth in the fingerprint sensor market. This growth can be attributed to the factors like growing consumer demand of bezel less displays in smartphones. Bezel less displays restrict the companies to place a capacitive fingerprint sensor in the front thereby increasing the demand of optical fingerprint sensors that can be deployed under the display. Another factor that drives the growth of optical fingerprint sensor market is its ruggedness. Optical fingerprint sensors are widely used in commercial security, employee identification and at public places resulting in multiple and frequent usage in a single day and thus are prone to dust, oil and other pollutants. However, this also turns to be vulnerable as the optical fingerprint sensor can be easily spoofed by placing an image of the fingerprint on the fingerprint reader.

The optical fingerprint sensor market is predicted to grow at a 12% CAGR between 2021- 2027.

Optical fingerprint scanning technology has been observing a rapid surge in its adoption rate, on account of its high accuracy level and affordability that makes it a big hit among price-sensitive end-users. A mounting need to safeguard sensitive data and information within an intensely competitive environment prompts am increase in the adoption of fingerprint sensors. With a widespread use in commercial security, the optical fingerprint sensor technology has a broad application range across various industries, which induces major market growth across the globe.

Vastly utilized in various consumer electronics, the frequent advancements in the display technology coupled with security have given rise to lucrative opportunities that result in business expansion. The flourishing consumer electronics industry along with the rampant demand of these products has boosted the demand for optical fingerprint sensors. New applications paired with the associated markets are projected to expand in the coming years, which can drive the market growth for optical fingerprint sensors. The increasing number of attractive opportunities and the technological advancements that are underway in the field can also benefit the optical fingerprint sensor market during the appraisal period.

Request a sample copy of this report @ Click here: –

https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=83359

Key Players

Some of the Prominent key Players are Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vkansee (China), Bayometric (U.S.), Shenazhen CAMA Biometrics Co.Ltd (China), SecuGen Corporation (U.S.), VocalZoom (Israel), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden),

Market Segmentation

By Products

Photo Diode

Charged Coupled Device

Cmos Optical Imagers

Cover Plate Lens

By Applications

Consumer Electronics

Military & Defence

Banking & Finance

Telecom Operators

Government Agencies

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Commercial Security

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: –

https://www.reportconsultant.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=83359

Intended Audience

Telecom operators

Research firms

Electronic component industries

Healthcare firms

government agencies

Military and defense

IT enablers

Database solutions providers

Detailed TOC of Global Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket Research Report-

– Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket Introduction and Market Overview

– Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket, by Application

– Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket Industry Chain Analysis

– Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– Global Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket

i) Global Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket Sales ii) Global Optical Fingerprint SensorMarket Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

About us:

Report Consultant is a prime destination for your business aptitude and analytical solutions because we provide qualitative and quantitative sources of information that are proficient to give one-stop solutions. We skillfully syndicate qualitative and quantitative research in exact proportions to have the best report, which not only gives the most recent insights but also assists you to grow.

Contact us:

Rianna Singh

(Report Consultant)

Contact No: +81-368444299

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com