Global Optical Fiber Components Market 2021 are explored with Leading Players like DSIT Solutions Ltd., Bandweaver, Lumentum Operations LLC, Qualitrol Company LLC, HBM, VIAVI Solutions Inc

Global optical fiber components market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In December 2018, Fujikura has announced the launch of the 432F Air Blown Optical Fiber Cable which consists of single fibers, and uses 200 μm fibers which would make it suitable for the telecommunication industry. It also helps in reducing the splicing time compared to the loose cables. This is quite beneficial for the company in terms of getting more projects related to the infrastructure for telecommunication.

In May 2018, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Morocco for the manufacturing of optical fiber cable and its distribution in Europe, Middle East and Africa market. This would be beneficial for the company as the cost of labour and resources is less as that compared to developed countries which would result in high profits for the company.

In October 2017, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has announced the success of the ultra-high capacity fiber transmission experiment with the KDDI Research Inc. This experiment has lead the transmission capacity through a single optical fiber i.e. 2.15 petabits/second and for multicore, multimode optical fiber it has reached the transmission capacity of 10.16 petabits/second. This would be beneficial for the company’s goodwill and would help them to serve the demand for the high speed transmission services.

Top Players: Schlumberger Limited, ADVA Optical Networking, Fujikura Ltd., EXFO Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., NeoPhotonics Corporation, DSIT Solutions Ltd., Bandweaver, Lumentum Operations LLC, Qualitrol Company LLC, HBM, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Omnisens, NBG HOLDING GMBH, Zayo Group, LLC, Finisar Corporation, CommVerge Solutions, Halliburton, Lancier Components GmbH, M2 Optics Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd and others.

Global Optical Fiber Components Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

