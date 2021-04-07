global optical coherence tomography market reached USD 1,110.9million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 1,865.6million by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global optical coherence tomography market reached USD 1,110.9million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 1,865.6million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2018-2026 (forecast period). Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a new technique that is used for high-resolution cross-sectional imaging. OCT imaging is similar to ultrasound imaging, but it uses light instead of sound. OCT has the potential to generate cross-sectional images of tissue structure on the micron scale in situ and in real-time.

OCT in combination with catheters and endoscopes allows for high-resolution intraluminal imaging of organ systems. OCT is a strong imaging technique for medical diagnostics. Unlike traditional histopathology, which involves the removal of a tissue specimen and processing for microscopic analysis, OCT provides images of tissue in situ and in real-time.OCT may be used in situations where regular excisional biopsy is dangerous or difficult. It is also beneficial in reducing sampling errors associated with excisional biopsy. It can also be used to direct interventional procedures.

Multipurpose Application of OCT in Medical Field

OCT’s use is no longer restricted to eye disorders. It has been adopted in other applications as well, as a result of growing technological advances in this area.OCT’s top applications are oncology, cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and others. Based on the coherence of light, OCT is a method of obtaining tomographic images of a human organ. OCT is an optical analog of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), which is used to investigate the coronary arteries in cardiology. Coronary vasculature and, coronary graft assessment are the most common applications in cardiovascular medicine right now. Transplant vasculopathy, pulmonary hypertension, and the evaluation of radial arteries as grafts are among the other areas of study.

According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. More people die annually from CVDs than from any other cause. In 2016, 17.9 million people were estimated to have died as a result of cardiovascular disease (CVD) representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke. Three-quarters of CVD deaths are reported from low and middle-income countries. Therefore, the adoption of OCT in different applications in the medical field like cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, oncology, and others likely to drive the market growth of OCT.In addition, the rising need for non-invasive, label-free, in vivo imaging methods for diagnosing and monitoring various pathologies is fueling the demand for OCT. This demand is especially strong in developing economies like China and India.

Get Sample Copy o the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-optical-coherence-tomography-market/report-sample

Driver: Increase in the Number of Patients with Eye Disease

The market is also witnessing increased demand for OCT due to the increasing occurrence of eyesight disorders, such as hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. Besides, Vitamin A deficiency and accident cases are rising profusely over the past few years. The OCT is an excellent way to visualize the different layers of the retina and optic nerve in a living eye. Before these incredible technologies were discovered, we were only able to see the view of an eye with tissue sections after the death of the patient or if the eye was removed.

According to a report released by the WHO in October 2020, a minimum of one billion people have a near or distance vision impairment across the globe. These 1 billion people consist of those with acute or moderate distance vision impairment or blindness caused by unaddressed refraction error (123.7 million), glaucoma (6.9 million), cataract (65.2 million), diabetic retinopathy (3 million), trachoma (2 million), corneal opacities (4.2 million), as well as near vision impairment caused by unaddressed presbyopia (826 million). The rising occurrence of myopia, diabetic retinopathy, and increased spending on OCT for detection as a remedial measure for refractive errors, are likely to drive the OCT market’s progress in the coming times.

Competitive Landscape

The OCT the market is consolidated with the presence of prominent players such as Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon, Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Optovue, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and other prominent players. Among the main strategies adopted by these players for gaining a competitive advantage are investments in R&D, partnerships with other market participants, and mergers & acquisitions. For example, Carl Zeiss presents its new solution enhancements to help doctors maximize clinical efficiency and improve patient care ranging from assessment, and diagnosis, to treatment. The latest digital solutions from Carl Zeiss are simple to set up, simple to use, and provide amazing insights across the full spectrum of care.

Recent Developments

In March 2020 , Alcon announced that Vivity, the availability of the first presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens with X-WAVE technology, in Europe.

, Alcon announced that Vivity, the availability of the first presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens with X-WAVE technology, in Europe. In March2020, ZEISS completed its acquisition of Saxonia Systems AG, a pioneer in bespoke software solutions. The fully acquired company, which is now known as Carl Zeiss Digital Innovation will continue to support the ZEISS segments’ digital projects and will play a leading role in innovation. It will also keep doing business with non-ZEISS customers. Using new technologies is an integral part of ZEISS’s long-term growth strategy.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Years considered Historical data- 2018-2020 Base Year- 2021 Forecast- 2021-2026 Facts covered Revenue in USD Million Market coverage United States, Canada, South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of MEA. Product/ Service segmentation By Technology, By Device, By Application, By Region Key Players Alcon Vision LLC , Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Terumo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Michelson Diagnostics, Optovue, Abbott Laboratories, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co. Ltd., B. Braun, Boston Scientific Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Novacam Technologies, Inc, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o.and other prominent players.

By Technology

Spectral-Domain OCT (SD-OCT)

Swept-Source OCT

By Device

Handheld OCT Devices

Tabletop OCT Devices

Catheter Based OCT Devices

By Application

Cardiology

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Oncology

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-optical-coherence-tomography-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: