Global Opioids Market || keyplayers Vertice Pharma LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report “ Global Opioids Market, By Product Type (Codeine, Fentanyl, Morphine, Meperidine, Methadone, and Other Product Types), By Receptor Binding (Strong Agonist, and Mild to Moderate Agonist), By Application (Pain Management, Cold and Cough, Diarrhea, and Other Applications), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global opioids market is growing up to the US $29.4Bn in 2019. The rising prevalence of the orthopedic diseases and chronic pain, opioids plays the role of pain killer which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. For Instance, in 2016, as per the Office of National Drug Control Policy, opioid painkillers were the most commonly prescribed medications in the United States. Additionally, the rising awareness towards the opioids drives the growth of the target market. Moreover, the generic manufacturers rise there focuses on the abuse-deterrent formulation (ADF) properties which are another boosting factor for the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the opioids can also prescribe by the doctors for other common distressing physical conditions including breathlessness.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Allergan acquired Elastagen, to the manufacturer of skin augmentation products.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global opioids market accounted for US $29.4Bn in 2019 and is also projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product type, receptor binding, application, and region.

By product type, the global opioids market is segmented into codeine, fentanyl, morphine, meperidine, methadone, and other product types

By receptor binding, the global market is classified into strong agonist, and mild to moderate agonist

By application, the target market is segmented into pain management, cold and cough, diarrhoea, and other applications

By region, North America region dominates the global opioids market. The united states have more opioids consumption rate. The daily dosage of the opioids per million people is higher than the 50% as compared to the other developing markets. Moreover, the Asia- Pacific region is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period because the countries in the Asia Pacific like China and India is one of the major opioids suppliers to the United States.

The prominent player operating in the global opioids market includes Allergan, Egalet Corporation, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mallinckrodt, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Vertice Pharma LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

