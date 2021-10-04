Global Operating Room Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global operating room equipment market is expected to grow from $7.9 billion in 2019 to $10.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the surge in demand for hospitals supplies including personal protective equipment, surgical supplies, sterilization equipment, disinfectants and hospital beds, among others. With the increasing number of cases, hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 positive patients. In order to meet demand and address the supply shortage concerns, most of the hospitals have also suspended the non-urgent medical procedures. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 and reach $11.7 billion in 2023.

The operating room equipment market consists of sales of operating room equipment and related services. Operating room equipment is used during surgery and includes surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room lights, operating room integration systems and equipment management systems

The operating room equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the operating room equipment market are Steris Plc, Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Mizuho OSI, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, plc, MAQUET Holding, Dr. Mach, Toshiba, NDS Surgical Imaging, Herbert Waldmann, Surgiris, ALVO Medical, NUVO Surgical, Herbert Waldmann, Amico, Smiths Medical .

The global operating room equipment market is segmented –

1) By Type: Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating room Lights, Operating Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors,.

2) By End Users: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

The operating room equipment market report describes and explains the global operating room equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The operating room equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global operating room equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global operating room equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

