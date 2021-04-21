Global Open Stack Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
This latest Open Stack report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
OpenStack is an open-source cloud-based computing technology that consists of a set of software tools that help to manage and build cloud-computing platforms in the cloud. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by the need to effectively manage OpenStack-based multi-cloud deployments.
Key global participants in the Open Stack market include:
Red Hat
Cisco Systems
IBM Corporation
HPE
Rackspace
Huawei
EasyStack
SUSE
Bright Computing
VMware
Oracle
Dell EMC
Platform9 Systems
Mirantis
Canonical
Open Stack End-users:
IT
Academic research
Worldwide Open Stack Market by Type:
Solution
Service
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Open Stack Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Open Stack Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Open Stack Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Open Stack Market in Major Countries
7 North America Open Stack Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Open Stack Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Open Stack Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Open Stack Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
