Global Opaque Polymer Market || keyplayers Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd., INDULOR Chemie GmbH, and Visen Industries Ltd.

The report “Global Opaque Polymer Market, By Type (Solid content 30% and Solid content 40%), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Detergents, and Personal Care), and By Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global opaque polymer market is projected to grow from US$ 1,951.6 billion in 2019 to US$ 4,978.3 billion by 2029. Global opaque polymer market is driven by increasing demand in construction industry for architectural paints. In addition, increasing prices of TiO 2 is expected to upsurge the global market growth. Nevertheless, improvement in performance efficiency of opaque polymer is creating lucrative opportunities for target market key players.

Key Highlights:

In 2019, DowDuPont successfully completed the spin-off of its Materials Science division, Dow, on April 1, 2019 and intends to separate the Agriculture and Specialty Products divisions into independent publicly traded companies by June 2019, subject to Board approval.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global opaque polymer market accounted for US$ 1,951.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global opaque polymer market is segmented into solid content 30% and solid content 40%.

By application, the global opaque polymer market is categorized into paints and coatings, detergents, and personal care.

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the leading target market owing to rapidly expanding automobile and construction industries in the region is expected to be the major factors driving demand for these products over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Opaque Polymer Market”, By Type (Solid content 30% and Solid content 40%), By Application (Paints and coatings, Detergents, and Personal Care), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Opaque-Polymer-Market-By-280

The prominent player operating in the global opaque polymer market includes The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Interpolymer Corporation, Organik Kimya San. Ve Tic. A.S., Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd., INDULOR Chemie GmbH, and Visen Industries Ltd.