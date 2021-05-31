Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Shows Rapid Growth at a +5% of CAGR from 2021 to 2028 with Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Galderma SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Moberg Pharma ABFungal.

Onychomycosis is a condition that is responsible for a fungal infection of the fingernails or toenails.

The onychomycosis market calculated to be valued at USD 2740 million, and is expected to reach around USD 3785 million, boosting a CAGR of +5% throughout the forecast period.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, examination of clinics, dermoscopy, and examination of mycological were suggested for all sufferers with suspected onychomycosis. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic spread, non-urgent in-person visits are being postponed, and telemedicine may be made use of to address some outlook of onychomycosis treatment and diagnosis. Telemedicine may be appropriately utilized to assess patients with suspected onychomycosis, but it is preferable to optimize for sufferers with mycological confirmation on priority.

Hence, the market is anticipated to witness a short-term disruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the income growth rate is anticipated to recover throughout the forecast period, and the Global Onychomycosis Market is calculated to digit development trajectory.

Onychomycosis also called tinea unguium, which is a fungal infection of the fingernails or toenails which may involve any element of the nail unit, that includes the matrix, bed, or plate. This may cause pain, disfigurement, and discomfort and may lead to serious issues, and outcomes in reducing the quality of life. Onychomycosis is of different types like superficial, distal, lateral subungual proximal subungual, endonyx, and total dystrophic onychomycosis. Onychomycosis records for one-third of fungal skin infections due to only around one-half of nail dystrophies that are caused by fungus.

Major Players:- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Galderma SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Lumenis Ltd.



Growing the geriatric population, the rising worldwide impact of onychomycosis, and the diabetic population, and increasing awareness about the ability threats of onychomycosis are the major driving factors in the treatment of the onychomycosis market. Additionally, as per the study report, 1 out of 8 people in the world will be over the age of 65, up from 1 out of 13 people. 1 out of 4 persons living in North America and Europe could be aged 64 years or above. The aged 79 years and the above number of persons are projected to triple, around 430 million.​

North America is anticipated to hold a major market share in the Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market because of high drug value, increasing population of geriatric, increasing impact of onychomycosis, and population of diabetic patients in this region. As per the study, the 66-and-older population increased by 6% from 2021 will reach over 54 million. In people aged 64 years and older, the impact of diabetes patients was found to be 28%



By Treatment Type

Drugs

Laser Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy

By Type

Distal Subungual Onychomycosis

White Superficial Onychomycosis

Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis

By Region:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

