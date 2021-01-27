Global Online Tutoring Services Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 7.8% by 2027 owing to Increasing Technological Integration coupled with Rising Demand for Home Schooling and Hybrid Schooling Models, says Absolute Markets Insights

Technological integration with online tutoring platforms along with the simultaneous increase in the demand for personalised learning is influencing the growth of global online tutoring services market. The implementation of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) amongst others is enhancing the individuals’ learning experience for school-based education as well as corporate training and development. Integration of artificial intelligence with the tutoring platforms are helping students to clear doubts on real time basis for pre-recorded lectures while simultaneously enabling the teachers to track the student’s individual performance, thus enhancing the learning experience and also influencing the adoption of self-paced courses in the platform.

For instance, Thinkster Learning, Inc., an AI-driven personalised math tutoring company, leverages the combination of human interaction and AI technology to simplify the learning and teaching process, for students and teachers. The company with the acquisition of SelectQ in April 2020, determines to transform itself into a hyper-personalised knowledge acceleration platform and broaden its coverage to cater vast educational content. The rising demand for home schooling across developed countries like United States is contributing towards the increased demand in online tutoring services market. According to National Center for Education Statistics, 2 million students in the United States were reported to be home schooled, which is about 2% of the total student population in the country. Hybrid schooling models have also experienced a high adoption across the United States owing to the convenience offered by the online classes coupled with the school experience the student receives. This is also preferred by the parents as it makes the children more flexible to constantly changing environments. For instance, Regina Caeli schools, based in United States, operates across 12 cities and 11 states in the country, serving more than 1100 students. The students of this institution are home schooled for three days with the help of online one-to-one and group classes and the other two days, the schools offer classroom training. Thus, the rising demand for home schooling and hybrid schooling models is influencing the adoption of online tutoring services by both individuals and educational institutions, thereby, boosting the growth of online tutoring services market.

The outbreak of the covid-19 has positively impacted the global online tutoring services market. The rapid spread of the virus has forced 22 countries across 3 continents to close down schools to combat the spread of the virus. For instance, United States, had initially closed down schools for eight weeks and extension of the same had been announced in March 2020. However, schools are now being opened with a mix of class room teaching and remote teaching, thus, encouraging the adoption of online tutoring services by educational institutions across the country. Similarly, China had also announced the closure of all school during the spread of the virus in December 2019. The government initiatives in online tutoring is also demonstrating a substantial impact on the growth of the market across the country. For instance, according to UNESCO, Shanghai launched an online and open education system for different levels of education to prevent the disruption of learning among 2.2 million students across the country during the health crisis. Thus, the rising government initiatives to support the education system during the pandemic is expected to influence the growth of the online tutoring services market across the globe over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global online tutoring services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Online Tutoring Services Market:

By Program Type

One to One

Group

By Type

Synchronous tutoring (Live)

Asynchronous Tutoring (Pre Recorded)

By Platform

Web-Based

App-Based

By Offering

Subject Based Tutoring Services Mathematics Science Language English French German Chinese Others Social Studies Computer Studies Business Others

Test Preparation Services

Others

By Revenue Model

Subscription Based Model

Pay-as-You-Go Model

By End Use

Individuals

Educational Institutions K-12 Higher Education

Corporate

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

