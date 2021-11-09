Global Online Travel Agent Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global online travel agent market reached a value of nearly $744.7 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% since 2015. The market declined from $744.7 billion in 2019 to $595.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of -20.0%. The decrease is mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic across all countries in the world as most countries went into lockdown with severe travel restrictions. Subsequently, industries such as airlines, railways, hospitality, and tourism all suffered major setbacks. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 and reach $902.2 billion in 2023.

The online travel agent market consists of sales of travel services through online channels. Online travel agents or agencies are those individuals or companies that have websites that allow consumers to book various travel related services via the internet. Travel agents are engaged in the sales of travel services such as flights, buses, vacation packages, hotels, and rental cars via online networks. The online travel agent market covered in this report is segmented by service type into vacation packages; transportation; accommodation and by platform into mobile/tablets based and desktop based. An online travel agent (OTA) is an individual or a company that provides a web-based market place, which allows consumers to research and book travel products and services, such as hotels, flights, cars, tours, and cruises, among others, directly with travel suppliers.

The online travel agent market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the online travel agent market are Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc, Trip.com Group Limited, Tripadvisor, Inc., Trivago N.V.

Online travel agent Market is segmented by service type, platform and by geography.?

By Service Type The online travel agent market is segmented by service type into vacation packages, travel and accommodation.

a. Vacation Packages

b. Travel

c. Accommodation

By Platform The online travel agent market is also segmented by platform by end user into mobile/tablet based, and desktop based.

a. Mobile/Tablet Based

b. Desktop Based

The online travel agent market report describes and explains the global online travel agent market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The online travel agent report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global online travel agent market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global online travel agent market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

