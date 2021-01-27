Global Online Soft Skills Training Market is expected to grow at CAGR 14.12% by 2027 owing to Increasing Demand for Interpersonal and Communication Skills among employees across Organizations, says Absolute Markets Insights

Communication and interpersonal skills of an individual in an organization plays an important role in team building and goal achievement during their corporate tenure and also for their personal development. Based on the study conducted by CareerBuilder, about 77% of the employers globally affirm on the necessity and significance of soft skills in an employee. Moreover, the study by Harvard University revealed that soft skills determine about 80% of the individuals’ achievement in career, while only 20% is governed by the presence of hard skills. Organizations are laying essential significance on the communication skills of the employees. The survey conducted by National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) highlighted that about 75% of the employers prefer candidates possessing strong written communication skills. The cost of poor or miscommunication among employees, to the companies across United States and United Kingdom every year is approximately US$ 37 Bn. Another survey conducted by Computing Technology Industry Association stated that about 28% of employees fail to deliver their projects within the given timeframe due to poor communication skills. Organizations across the countries, to combat the huge loss, are enrolling their employees for soft skill training programs to enhance their communication skills, interpersonal skills and team building skills amongst others, thereby accelerating the growth of online soft skills training market. Students and individual professionals are also procuring certifications on niche categories within the soft skills training modules. As per the survey results of NACE, ability to work in a team (78%), problem solving skills (77.3%) and written communication skills (75%) amongst other attributes were identified to be among the essential criteria for the hiring employers. Thus, the benefits associated with the soft skills training is influencing their adoption among both working individuals and students thereby, contributing to the growth of the global online soft skills training market.

The integration of digital learning with advanced technologies such as gamification, virtual and augmented reality amongst others are offering new methods of teaching soft skills. Corporate online soft skill training institutions are implementing gamification in their soft skills training modules to encourage the learner to think quickly upon a given situation within a time constraint scenario. For instance, Indusgeeks USA, Inc., offers customized game-based soft skill training programs across corporate organizations for leadership development among employees to enhance their productivity in the organization. Thus, the adoption of innovative techniques for delivering training programs is contributing to the growth of the online soft skills training market across the globe.

The outbreak of covid-19 has demonstrated an influential and a positive impact on digital format of training and education, wherein online soft skills training market has experienced enormous growth. Amidst the pandemic situation, employers are explicitly focusing on candidates who possess the appropriate soft skills, which most essentially caters to the requirement of the ongoing crisis situation. The market participants have also experienced burgeoning growth in the rate of subscribers and candidates registering for these training programs. In September 2020, LinkedIn reported that the number of online soft skills learners doubled during this pandemic situation. Interpersonal communication, time management and listening skills were among the few of the most preferred courses on their portal. Hence, the significance of the pandemic on global online soft skills training market is anticipated to sustain over the period of next eight years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global online soft skills training market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Online Soft Skills Training Market:

By Service

Interpersonal Skills

Communication Skills

Teamwork and Adaptability

Others

By End User

Individuals

Government Agencies

Corporate Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Non-Profit Organizations

By Business Model

Freemium Model

Paid Model

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

