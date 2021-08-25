Global Online Microtransaction Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global online microtransaction market is expected to grow from $33.4 billion in 2020 to $34.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $51.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The online microtransaction market consists of sales of in-game virtual goods and its related services. Microtransactions are in-game purchases of virtual items for small amounts of money. These often appear in free-to-play games that do not have any cost for downloading the game and only includes the online cost for virtual goods. Microtransactions are done to unlock specific features or enhance the special abilities, content or character in a game.

The online microtransaction market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the online microtransaction market are SmileGate (CrossFire), Riot Games, Inc., Nexon Co., Ltd., Wargaming.net, NCSoft, Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Valve Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., NetEase Inc., Microsoft Corp., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., CyberAgent Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment., Niantic Inc., Take-Two Interactive.

The global online microtransaction market is segmented –

1) By Type: In-Game Curriencies, Random Chance Puchases, In-Game Items, Expiration

2) By Device: Mobile, Console, PC

3) By Model: Prepay Model, Postpay Model, Others

The online microtransaction market report describes and explains the global online microtransaction market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The online microtransaction report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global online microtransaction market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global online microtransaction market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

