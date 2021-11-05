Global Online Gambling Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global online gambling market reached a value of nearly $58,960 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $58,960 million in 2019 to $92,860 million in 2023 at a rate of 12.0%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown measures to contain it, which made online gambling more accessible to gamblers. The market is expected to grow from $92,860 million in 2023 to $113,120 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow and reach $185,740 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%.

Request For The Sample Of The Online Gambling Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3085&type=smp

The online gambling market consists of sales of gambling activities on the internet by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that operate online gambling facilities such as online casinos, online bingo, online lotteries, online poker, and online video games and sports betting, among others. These services allow the users to wager real time money while playing remotely or from any location in the world. The online gambling market includes sales of gambling services on different devices such as mobile, desktop and others.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Online Gambling Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-gambling-market

The online gambling market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the online gambling market are bet365 Group Ltd., GVC Holdings PLC, The Stars Group Inc., Flutter Entertainment plc, Kindred Group plc

The online gambling market is segmented by game type, by device and by geography

By Game Type- The online gambling market can be segmented by game type

a. Betting

b. Casino

c. Lottery

d. Poker

e. Online Bingo

f. Others

By Device- The online gambling market can be segmented by device

a. Desktop

b. Mobile

c. Others

Read More On The Global Online Gambling Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-gambling-market

The online gambling market report describes and explains the global online gambling market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The online gambling report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global online gambling market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global online gambling market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Online Gambling Market Characteristics Online Gambling Market Product Analysis Online Gambling Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Online Gambling Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model