Global Online Food Delivery Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.31% over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Constant Innovation with the Changing Trend in Food Delivery Services, says Absolute Markets Insights

The online food delivery market has been through numerous changes ever since its inception. The consumers across the globe are embracing the introduction of food delivery services along with the constant innovation into it. The food delivery market is seeing a huge opportunity to build a high-quality affordable brand for food delivery with the introduction of a cloud kitchen. Major restaurant chains are launching a new set of affordable delivery-only brands that sell through food aggregators such as Zomato and Uber Eats. This will utilize the excess kitchen capacity and cloud kitchens to cash in on the food delivery business. This business infrastructure offers food brands with affordable and shared real estate space along with marketing, maintenance, and technology to launch the brand on food delivery apps at low capital investment. This business model is amplifying the food delivery market by posing an opportunity to invest in it and further will drive the growth of the online food delivery market in the forecast period.

A large number of companies are experimenting with self-driving drones and robots to make transportation easier and more convenient. For instance, Domino’s developed a self-driving pizza delivery robot and a delivery drone called DRU, and established a self-driving van delivery model in cooperation with Postmates. In addition, Ele.me in China is working on a pilot project using food delivery drones in Shanghai’s Jinshan Industrial Park. The online food delivery companies are focusing on integrating virtual assistant systems that enable voice-ordering in their apps to offer enhanced and user-friendly experience to their consumers. The comfort, convenience, and fast delivery at the doorstep, along with attractive discount options, are luring customers to opt for online food delivery.. Hence, growing investment initiatives towards innovative food delivery mechanisms is expected to further supplement the growth of global online food delivery market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online food delivery market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of platform, the mobile application segment is expected to show maximum growth, due to increasing adoption of smart devices along with growing internet penetration.

North America accounted for the maximum share in the global online food delivery market in 2018. This growth is attributed to the fast-paced lifestyle of the people in the United State. In addition, the Asia Pacific accounts the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the online food delivery market are Deliveroo, Zomato, Domino’s, me, Faasos Food Services Pvt. Ltd, Just Eat Limited., Swiggy, Foodpanda, Grubhub, Meituan Waimai, SkipTheDishes, Takeaway.com, Uber Eats, POSTMATES INC, DoorDash, amongst others

Online Food Delivery Market:

By Type

Aggregators

Direct Restaurants

By Platform

Web-based

App-based

By End-user

Individuals

Corporates

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

