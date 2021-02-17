Global Online Fitness Market is expected to reach USD 44741 million in 2026 from 6046 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 33.1%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Online/Virtual Fitness Market is expected to reach USD 44741 million in 2026 from 6046 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 33.1% during the projection period. A virtual or online workout has brought significant change in the fitness market. The requirement for individual healthcare and progressive fitness sessions, a busy lifestyle, and an increasing number of fitness-conscious people drive the demand for Global Virtual Fitness Market. The market has shown steady growth over the last few years in developed countries and is expected to grow at an accelerated and substantial rate during the forthcoming period. The COVID-19 led lockdown has prompted many people to join online fitness sessions as the fitness clubs and gyms have closed. The people would like to continue with these sessions as they offer the flexibility of time and place, and the trend is likely to persist during the forthcoming period assuring more attendees and market players. Besides, such kinds of online sessions are becoming more popular among the elderly and certain other adult age groups as they get more personalized attention, fitness sessions & medication advice through this platform and enjoy the flexibility offered by them. However, the insufficient attention of market players may hinder the growth.

Usually, fitness training videos and advice are provided through online dashboards and apps on the Wi-Fi-enabled smartphone, laptops, desktops, tablets, and other such devices that connect the trainees with instructors. Besides, such apps also help track the physical activities, calories burnt & sleeping patterns and check the vital statistics of the individuals.

Key Drivers

Increase in need for progressive fitness assemblies to achieve physical fitness

A growing number of people across the world wish to have a better lifestyle with stretchy workouts, stable diets, and better healthcare. The virtual fitness programs aid in the fulfilment of this objective with online progressive fitness programs. The virtual service providers adopt different strategies to meet the requirements of the customers. For instance, in April 2020, My Virtual Mission, one virtual fitness technology company, has launched its Race Host platform. The Race Host platform is designed with advanced features for tycoons, businesses, and charities, allowing them to host virtual aptness events to involve target viewers, generate income, and enlarge their global market reach.

The growing popularity of online or virtual fitness programs among the older age group

Virtual or online fitness encourages regular exercises among people across all age group, including the elderly, to stay fit and prevent various health problems. Elderly individuals increasingly focus on a healthier lifestyle and follow the advice of qualified fitness specialists to attain wellness through training and dietary references. The adoption of virtual fitness is gaining momentum among the elderly due to time, place & trainer-selection flexibility and the correct implementation of fitness training procedures.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in this market are Health Clubs & Gyms, Econofitness, Wellbeats, Fitness On Demand, GoodLife Fitness, Wexer, Reh-Fit Centre, Les Mills International Ltd., Fit n Fast, Charter Fitness Inc., and Fitness First Ltd. and others.

Recent Development

In March 2020, Les Mills and TVNZ partnered to offer workout sessions during the COVID-19 lockdown, particularly for the citizens in New Zealand. These workout classes include HIIT sessions and meditation, among many others.

Scope of the Report

By Streamline Type

Live

On-demand

By Device Type

Smart TV

Smartphones

Laptops, Desktops & Tablets

Others

By Session Type

Group

Solo

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Advertisement

Hybrid

By End-User

Professional Gyms

Sports Institutes

Defense Institutes

Educational Institutions

Corporate Institutions

Individuals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Virtual Fitness Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Virtual Fitness Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Virtual Fitness Market based on the Streamline Type, Device Type, Session Type, Revenue Model, End-user, and Region.

To examine competitive developments in Streamlining, devices used, revenue models, session types, and diverse end-users within the Global Smart Dishwasher Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

