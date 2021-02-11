Global Online Fitness Market Grow at a CAGR of 31.5% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Online Fitness Market by Streaming Type (Live, On-demand), Session Type (Solo, Group), Device Type (Smartphones, Smart TVs, Desktops, Others), End-Use (Educational & Sports Institutes, Individuals, Professional Gyms, Corporate Institutes, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The online fitness market is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 49.17 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share, owing to the growing awareness of fitness & wellbeing in various countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, India, and China. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is highly attributed to the proliferation of mobile devices and pro-fitness government policies, enabling the exponential increase in the adoption of online fitness solutions. The market in North America will project significant growth, due to high focus on precision medicine and personalized care and significant presence of various health and wellness organizations across the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are Econofitness, FitnessOnDemand, Peerfit Inc., ClassPass Inc., Viva Leisure, Zwift, Sworkit, Goodlife Fitness, Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, Wexer, Fitness First, Charter Fitness Inc., MoveGB, and Fittr. In December 2019, Life Fitness launched Life Fitness on Demand. It is a library of digital classes that are readily available on the screens of Life Fitness premium cardio products.

The steaming type segment includes live and on-demand. The live online fitness classes segment holds the largest market share, due to an increasing demand for customized fitness classes and growing demand for personal trainers in live sessions. The session type segment includes solo and group. Solo online fitness segment holds the largest market share, as they provide the fitness of joining pre-recorded sessions as per the individual’s convenience. Solo sessions strengthen provides personalized recommendations and compatible individual monitoring. Based on device type, the market is segmented into smartphones, smart TVs, desktops, and others. The smartphone segment holds the largest market share. This growth is attributed to the growing smartphone penetration due to affordability, portability, and easy use and developing internet infrastructure and economic conditions. Smartphone users can easily download fitness apps that include various training programs designed to improve fitness. The end-user segment includes educational & sports institutes, individuals, professional gyms, corporate institutes, and others. Individuals segment holds the largest market share. Individual sessions helps athletes to communicate their daily progress to trainers, and share fitness parameters.

The factors influencing the market are the need for specialized sessions to achieve physical fitness, interest of health insurance companies in online fitness services that minimizes the cost of health insurance, growing demand for healthy food, and increasing demand for fitness based on AR or VR. The factors hampering the market growth are lack of availability of robust network connectivity in several markets and high cost of content creation.

