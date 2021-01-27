Global Online Casinos Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 10.2% by 2027 owing to Increasing Penetration of Internet Connectivity Coupled with High Adoption of Smart Phones, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising Internet penetration across countries is influencing the adoption of online games among the global population. For instance, according to the data published by World Bank, substantial penetration of internet was observed across major countries such as United States (87%), Canada (91%), United Kingdom (95%), Germany (90%), Japan (91%), Kuwait (100%), UAE (98%), New Zealand (91%,) and South Korea (96%) during the years 2017-2018. Hence, the ease of internet accessibility across a larger population group, is massively contributing towards online gaming industry, globally. Online casinos through mobile devices have witnessed large scale popularity across millennial. The same has been supplemented by increase in smartphone adoption across regions, globally. According to studies conducted by GSM Association, smart phone adoption across regions such as North America (83%), Europe (91%), Asia Pacific (95%), Middle East and Africa (57%) and Latin America (69%) were largely prevalent. Furthermore, according to studies, in 2019, the total number of mobile games downloaded was recorded to be 11.2 Bn in the second quarter. India, registered a download of 5.6 Bn mobile game applications in the same year. The favourable attributes including comfort and ease of using the smartphone, seamless access to multiple applications including digital payment, picture and video messaging amongst others are encouraging its adoption across gamers in the online casinos market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=542

Growing prevalence of online gaming across millennial globally is contributing towards the market growth. Europe for instance, recorded an average of 70% of its population being engaged in online gaming. The studies highlight that factors such as interactive gaming experience along with flexibility offered by the devices are influencing youth towards online casinos. Thus, the adoption of mobile devices for online games is expected to influence the growth of online casinos market across the globe over the forecast period.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has revolutionised the online gaming industry at large. According to studies, a surge in online gaming by 21% in the second quarter of 2020 was observed. A simultaneous increase in the amount of time spent by individuals on online games across Spain (44%), France (28%) and Italy (31%) was noted in this duration. The pandemic has positively impacted the global online casinos market. The nationwide lockdown across countries have enforced complete closure on the operations of land-based casinos. This has diverted gamers towards mobile devices for accessing online casinos. The rapid shift has encouraged market participants to undertake strategic measures for attracting a larger consumer group on the platforms. For instance, Blackjack Online have introduced free version of online casino games for attracting players to its platform with an aim to retain them in the long run. Hence, rising initiatives among the game developers is expected to sustain the growth of the online casino market over the forecast period. Online casinos market participants have witnessed massive popularity and surge in revenue during the period of lockdown according to the study conducted by American Gambling Association. In the second quarter of 2020, the revenue generated from the online format of casinos tripled in comparison to the previous year. Hence, the further imposition of lockdown by countries including the UK and France, which is expected to be followed by other countries, is anticipated to showcase positive growth trajectory for online casinos market in the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=542

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global online casinos market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=542

Global Online Casinos Market:

By Game Type

Slots

Table Based Games

Card Based Games

Others

By Device Type

Computers

Mobile Devices

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Online-Casinos-Market-2019-2027-542

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424